Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vi Might Urge DoT To Revise 700 MHz Spectrum Price

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi are likely to ask the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) to revise the 700 MHz spectrum band price. Notably, telecom operators want DoT to offer 700 MHz band at the same price of 800 MHz and 900 MHz band in the upcoming auction.

Besides, all private telecom players are expected to ask the ministry to include the 600 MHz band in the auction as well. "Operators will soon write to telecom secretary Anshu Prakash that since the characteristics of all sub GHz bands such as 700 MHz, 800 MHz, and 900 MHz are the same, their reserve prices should be of the same order," a senior industry executive was quoted by ET.

The report said telecom operators are likely to ask DoT to reduce prices immediately as there are chances that no one goes for the 700 MHz band. The report also claims that telcos might approach the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) to write a letter to the ministry.

700 MHz Spectrum Band: Details

It is worth noting that the recently concluded spectrum auction managed to garner Rs. 77,814 crores via seven bands despite the Government wants to sell eight bands. This is the second time that no one bought a 700 MHz spectrum band due to its pricing. However, the DoT is again planning to auction a 700 MHz band along with a 3300 and 3600 MHz spectrum band in the upcoming spectrum sale.

"There is also a distinct possibility that now with 5G technology that's going to come sooner or later....In 700 MHz, the 5G ecosystem is also developing as it is developing in the mid-band 3.3-3.6 GHz. If 700 MHz is not sold in this auction, nothing prevents it from being sold in the next auction," telecom secretary Anshu Prakash said.

700 MHz Spectrum Band Advantages

Despite the fact that there are no takers of 700 MHz in India, this band is quite famous amongst global telecom players as it offers wide coverage and good penetration. Furthermore, this band inefficient and five times better than the 1800 MHz band. Additionally, the 700 MHz band allows telecom operators to offer better internet services.

