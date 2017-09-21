Reliance Jio offers up to 60GB free 4G data during Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale has already debuted and there are a slew of discounts and offers on smartphones. During the four-day sale that will last until September 24, several smartphones are available at significant discounts, exchange offers, and cash backs.

Apart from these discounts on smartphones, the sale powered by Jio Life is bringing more for the Jio subscribers. Going by a recent report by BGR India, Jio will be offering digital benefits to the consumers who purchase smartphones during the sale. If you buy any 4G LTE smartphone during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, you will get additional 4G data of 10GB per month on recharging for Rs. 309 or above for six months until March 2018.

In addition to this offer, there is a contest called Flipkart Jio Khelo Dhan Dhana Dhan Contest. Under this contest, Jio subscribers can take part in the same and get a chance to win the JioFi hotspot device priced at Rs. 1,999 for free. Notably, yesterday that we got to know the JioFi hotspot device is available at a festive period discounted price of Rs. 999 until September 30.

Besides the Jio data offer and other discounts that vary based on brands or categories, there is an additional 10% discount when you purchase products using SBI credit and debit cards.

We have already seen the various smartphones those are available at discount during the Flipkart sale and the list includes entry-level phones to premium and high-end models. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days, it might not be possible or easy for you to get the product you want instantly before the same runs out of stock. In that case, we have already come up with a few tips that you can try out to get the products you need swiftly and effectively.