Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans Without Daily Data Limit: Check All The Details Here

Despite the telecom operators revising their prepaid plans to woo customers, Mukesh Ambani- led Reliance Jio is yet to do so even after a year. Jio is offering many plans which come without daily data limit. So, today we are going to give you the complete list of plans from Reliance Jio that ship without any FUP (fair usage policy) restriction.

Here Are The Details:

Reliance Jio Rs. 98 Plan

The first and the most affordable plan starts at Rs. 98 where Jio is offering unlimited calling without any FUP limit. Also, the plan offers 2GB of 4G internet for 28 days. The Rs 98 Jio recharge plan also gives a complimentary subscription to Jio apps such as JioCinema, and JioSaavn as well as 300 national SMS for the entire period.

Reliance Jio Rs. 999 Plan

Under this plan, Jio users get data benefit of 60GB and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The plan also comes with unlimited voice calls including national roaming. Other benefit includes 100 SMS per day for the entire validity period.

Reliance Jio Rs. 1,699 Plan

Reliance Jio has also introduced Rs. 1,699 recharge plan where it offers 547.5GB data for 365 days. With this plan, the customers also get unlimited voice calls including local, national, and roaming calls.

Reliance Jio Rs. 1,999 Plan

Jio has also launched Rs. 1999 plan where it is providing 125GB of 4G data at high speed, post which the speed will be limited to 64kbps. The plan comes with a validity for 180 days. The plan also offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and subscription to Jio Apps.

Reliance Jio Rs. 9,999 Plan

The last and the long term pack from Reliance Jio is priced at Rs 9,999. Under this plan, Jio is offering 750GB data for 360 days. This plan also offers local, STD and national roaming calls without any fair usage policy. There are 100 SMS per day for free and customers get a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.

