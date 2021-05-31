Reliance Jio Re-Launches Rs. 98 Prepaid Pack: Here's Why News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio, known for its affordable prepaid and postpaid plans, has re-launched its Rs. 98 plan for its prepaid customers. The telecom operator discontinued this plan last year in May. However, the Rs. 98 plan has again become the most affordable plan, which comes with 14 days validity.

Reliance Jio Rs. 98 Prepaid Pack Offers

The Rs. 98 pack ships 1.5GB of data per day, 100 messages per day, and access to JioCinema, JioTV, JioNews, JioSecurity, and Jiocloud. It includes unlimited calling on all networks for 14 days.

This pack is specially designed for those customers who are looking for affordable options during the ongoing crisis so that they can access data and make calls easily.

Reliance Jio Offering New Benefits To In Active Users

Apart from launching benefits for JioPhone users, Reliance Jio has launched more benefits for its inactive users under its COVID 19 relief measures. The telecom operator has launched a cashback, JioPrime complimentary recharge benefit, JioPhone complimentary minutes, and JioPhone Buy One Get One benefits, reports Only Tech.

The report said that the cashback comes in the MyJio discount form. The report states that this discount offer is available with Rs. 199 pack, if someone recharges via My Jio application. This cashback is available for all JioPrime users who are inactive since January; however, the benefit is not applicable on recharges done via the company's website.

Furthermore, the report added that this cashback is for a limited time.

Other Offers Launched By Reliance Jio

In addition, the company announced a complimentary offer to Jio Prime users with Rs. 98 plan, Besides, the telecom operator announced a free talk time offer for its prepaid customers. The telecom operator is providing free 10 minutes calling benefits to its users.

Possible Reason Behind Re-Launching Rs. 98 Prepaid Plan

There is no doubt that this pack has been re-launched to help low-income groups, but still, we believe that Jio is providing more options to its customers as these new COVID 19 relief measures are for a limited time.

Reliance Jio does not want to lose its customers via MNP or wants more inactive users. So, it seems that Jio wants to increase its share in the active user base, as they will contribute to its ARPU in the coming quarters.

