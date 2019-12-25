Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone: Plans With 365 Days Validity News oi-Priyanka Dua

The tariff war between telecom operators is not going to end soon, as Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have launched tariff plans with 365 days validity. But now, it seems that Reliance Jio has joined the bandwagon and launched a plan for 365 days.

Reliance Jio Rs. 2,020 Plan: Benefits

Reliance Jio has recently launched a plan of Rs. 2,020 where it offers unlimited calling, 1.5GB daily data, and SMS for one year. It includes access to Jio apps. This plan is specially designed for Jio smartphone users.

The company has announced plans for its JioPhone users. This plan offers 0.5GB data per day and access to Jio apps. This plan also provides free SMS for 12 months. These plans are already live, and users can avail it through its website. Notably, these plans come shortly after Jio launches Rs. 98 and Rs. 149 plan for its prepaid customers.

Airtel Rs. 1,498 And Rs. 2,398 Plans: Benefits

On the other hand, Airtel long-terms is priced at Rs. 1,498 and Rs 2,398. Under Rs. 1,498 plan, the user will get 3,600 SMS and 24 GB data along with unlimited calling to the same network. The Rs. 2,398 plan offers 1.5GB data and 100 SMS per day. It includes unlimited calling, Xstream, Zee5, and a free subscription to Wynk music.

Vodafone Rs. 1,499 And Rs. 2,399 Plan: Benefits

Vodafone is offering two long-term plans. The company has launched two plans i.e Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 2,399. The Rs. 1,499 plan offers 24GB data and 3,600 SMS for 12 months. It includes free unlimited calling to all networks.

Notably, Vodafone's Rs. 2,399 plan provides 1.5GB data and unlimited calling for one year. It includes 1.5GB data per day. In addition, users will get Vodafone Play and ZEE5 subscriptions. Even though, all private players have recently raised tariffs to increase average revenue per user. So it would be interesting how these new plans will help the operators.

