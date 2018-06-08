Telecom sector is reeling under Rs 7.64 Lakh crore debt: COAI Director

The National Digital Communications Policy 2018, recently unveiled by the DoT, holds significant promises for the industry that has been facing difficult times over the last few years, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) director general Rajan Mathews said.

He said this will also boost Government's key initiatives like Digital India and SmartCities. New technologies like AI, Machine Learning as well as Robotics and Automation promise.

Rajan pointed out that the sector has been one of the primary drivers of India's economic growth, contributing 6.5 percent to the national GDP.

While the industry is reeling under Rs. 7.64 Lakh crore debt and the additional investment of Rs.2 Lakh crore is still required over the next two years to fulfill the dream of a Digitally connected India, we are sure the partnership between the Government and the sector will get stronger and these targets will be achieved.

Meanwhile, COAI appointed Vodafone MD and Chief Executive Officer Sunil Sood as its new Chairman and Bharti Airtel COO Ajai Puri as vice-chairman.

Sood who was Vice Chairman of the industry body for the last two years will now hold the position of Chairman while the Vice Chairman will be Ajai Puri, Chief Operating Officer, Bharti Airtel Ltd, the industry body said.

Sunil Sood has been the Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of Vodafone India Limited since April 2015.

Sood served as the Chief Operating Officer at Vodafone India Limited since February 3, 2012, and served as its Director of West Zone.

He also spearheads the new business development initiative of Mobile Commerce for the organization.

Prior to joining telecom, he has had a long career with Pepsi in various roles within India and abroad, he served as the Chief Executive Officer at Pepsi in Bangladesh. He has also spent four years in Nigeria where he was working to establish the market for Nestles' milk and infant formulae in the country.

The new leadership was announced at COAI's annual general body meeting on Thursday.