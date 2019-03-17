TRAI Data: Reliance Jio tops 4G download speed in Feb, Vodafone in upload News oi-Priyanka Dua Idea Cellular registered 4G download speed at 5.7 Mbps in February from 5.5 Mbps in January.

According to a Trai MySpeed data, Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio has once again topped the chart of fastest 4G telecom operators in the country. Its average download speed stood at 20.9Mbps in February.

With this Jio has managed to beat incumbents like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone at 9.4 Mbps and 6.7Mbps, while Idea Cellular registered 4G download speed at 5.7 Mbps in February from 5.5 Mbps in January.

However, Vodafone is leading the upload speed with 6 Mbps in February from 5.4 Mbps in January. On the other hand, both Idea and Airtel registered a decline in upload speed in the same month.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea joined hands with Amazon to offer a one-year free subscription of Amazon Prime services worth Rs. 999.

With this offering, Idea customers with a Nirvana postpaid plan of Rs. 399 and above can enjoy unlimited streaming anytime, anywhere. They'll have access to premium movies and TV shows on Prime Video including the latest and exclusive blockbuster Hollywood, Bollywood and Indian Regional movies, top TV shows, stand-up comedies, kids programs and critically acclaimed Prime Original.

Amazon Prime Music, Idea customers will also get ad-free music streaming and unlimited offline downloads across tens of millions of songs in over 20 languages to enjoy at no additional cost to Prime membership.

Idea customers can enjoy their favorite music hands-free using voice, just by asking Alexa for music. In addition, customers can get access to free eBooks and unlimited free 1 and 2-day delivery, exclusive launches, early access to sale events and many more discounts on Amazon.

Vodafone Red and Amazon Prime already have an existing relationship under which Vodafone postpaid customers will continue to enjoy access to Amazon Prime membership (worth Rs. 999) as part of their plan benefits.