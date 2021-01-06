Just In
TRAI MyCall App: Vi Offers Highest Voice Quality In December
Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has finally received some good news from the TRAI MyCall portal as it has delivered the highest voice quality than any other player. For the unaware, the MyCall app basically provides a platform to all telcos so that they can get feedback process about the ratings.
According to TRAI data, Idea is leading the average voice quality in December. The Idea rating by the telecom regulator was actually reported indoor and outdoor during the same month. In addition, the operator has managed to get 97.89 percent ratings, which seems satisfactory for the particular month.
The regulator also pointed out that Vi (Vodafone-Idea) gets the second spot on the MyCall portal. The operator has received a 4.3 quality rating along with an 86.68 percent satisfaction rating. However, it has managed to garner 4.4 ratings indoors calls quality and a 3.6 rating in outdoors call. But, in the previous month, the operator gets a 4.6 rating voice quality.
Reliance Jio, BSNL, And Airtel Voice Quality In December 2020
The MyCall portal also said that India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio registered 3.9 average voice quality, which is somehow similar to BSNL. However, in November, the operator registered 3.8 voice quality along with a 77.8 percent satisfactory rating during the same month. The operator has also registered 3.9 indoor and outdoor voice quality.
While ratings of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited get 3.9 voice quality in December as against 4.1 in November. This means it was good in November 2020. Similarly, Airtel recorded 3.1 average voice quality as against 3.8 average voice quality in November. While the company reported 3.1 voice quality indoors and outdoors. It is worth noting that Airtel managed to get a 59.46 percent satisfactory rating during the month and it was 75.21 percent in November.
