Vi Offers Zee5 Subscription With Rs. 2,399 And Rs. 1,197 Long Term Prepaid Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has come up with a new offer for its prepaid users. The telecom operator has added two-packs under the Zee5 list, which means users will get the same benefit from a long-term plan. The company has added Rs. 2,399 and Rs.1,197 plans in the same lift. With this, the telecom operator offers six packs, which ship Zee5 subscriptions. These plans are priced at Rs. 405, Rs. 595, Rs. 795, Rs. 1,197, Rs.2,399, and Rs. 2,595.

Vi Zee5 Plans: Details

Let's start with Rs. 2,399 plan, which ships 1.5GB data per day, 100 messages per day, and a one-year subscription to Zee5 Premium. This plan offers access to Vi Movies & TV, binge all night, and weekend data rollover facility. Apart from this plan, Vi added another pack of Rs. 1,197, where users get 1.5GB of data per day. This pack includes a Zee5 subscription for one year, binge all night, 100 messages, Vi Movies & TV classic access, and weekend data rollover facility for 180 days. Notably, Rs. 2,399 and Rs. 1,197 plans are new on the list.

Coming to the other prepaid plans, the Rs. 405 pack, where users get 90GB data, 100 messages per day, Vi Movies and TV Classic, weekend data rollover, and binge all night data facilities for 28 days. The company also offers a Zee5 subscription for the same period. The Rs. 595 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling, 2GB data per day, Zee5 subscription, weekend data rollover, and binge all night data facilities for 56 days.

Then, there is a plan of Rs. 795, where users get 1.5GB of data per day and unlimited calling for 77 days. It also ships Zee5 access, weekend data rollover, and binge all-night data services. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 2,595, where the user gets 2GB data per day, Zee5 subscription, unlimited calling, weekend data rollover, and binge all-night data services for 365 days. This is the second time this year Vi announced new packs with a Zee5 subscription. It is worth noting that Vi also removed the premium subscription of Zee5 from postpaid plans in March this year.

Best Mobiles in India