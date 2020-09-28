Vodafone-Idea Upgrading 3G Users To 4G Network To Offer Faster Internet Speed News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vodafone-Idea is upgrading its 3G customers into the 4G network in a phased manner to offer faster data speed via GIGAnet technology. The new announcement comes after the completion of the network integration process and launching the new brand identity.

This means Vodafone-Idea users will now get faster 4G speed through the new technology."The company will continue to offer basic voice services to its 2G users... The company's enterprise customers currently using 3G based services will be upgraded to 4G and 4G based IoT (internet of things) applications and services, "Vodafone-Idea said.

However, it does not mean that the operator will stop offering 2G and 3G networks in the country. In addition, the telecom operator also planning to upgrade its 2G customers into 4G networks. Besides, the Vodafone-Idea has re-farmed 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, and 2,100 MHz to increase the 4G network in the country.

"With the highest quantum of spectrum in the country and large part of it already refarmed for 4G, VIL is now upgrading 2G/3G users to high-speed 4G data services. As our integration nears completion, we have already expanded our 4G coverage to 1 billion Indian populations who can now avail faster data services pan-India. We believe our latest move will further catalyze the digital revolution in the country," Ravinder Takkar, MD&CEO, Vodafone Idea Limited said.

TRAI Drops Case Against RED X Plans

Meanwhile, the telecom regulator TRAI has dropped the case against the Vodafone-Idea Red X plan after the telco removed its claims of offering priority services to its users. The regulator has also informed the operator about the decision. Furthermore, the operator has also intimated the regulator about the modification of the Red X plan. Notably, the telecom regulator has asked both Airtel and Vodafone-Idea to revamp their plans.

