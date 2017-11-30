Vodafone join hands with Micromax, offers cash back on entry-level 4G smartphones

India's second largest Vodafone has announced its partnership with Micromax under which the telco is offering cashback offers on the entire range of entry-level Micromax 4G smartphone models.

Under this partnership, existing and new Vodafone customers can purchase any of the popular new Micromax smartphones (Bharat 2 Plus, Bharat 3, Bharat 4and Canvas -1) and enjoy the cash back offers and to avail this special offer, customers have to simply do a recharge of at least Rs 150/- per month for 36 months (the recharges can be of any denomination totaling to a minimum of Rs. 150/- per month).

At the end of 18 months, users will receive a cashback of Rs. 900/- and after another 18 months, a cashback of Rs. 1,300/- respectively, thus availing a total cash back of Rs 2200/-. The cash back will be credited to their Vodafone M-Pesa wallets.

Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director - Consumer Business, Vodafone India said, "This is an initiative to democratize access to Vodafone SuperNet 4G. Recently thorugh our partnership with Micromax, we launched the most affordable smartphone in the country at a very attractive price of Rs 999/-. We are now giving more options to our customers to choose from by bringing four more entry-level Micromax 4G smartphones within the special cash back offer."

"We hope that this will encourage and enable several million phone users to upgrade to a smartphone and enjoy a richer user experience with Vodafone SuperNet 4G, Khosla said.

To recall Vodafone and Micromax had introduced India's lowest priced 4G Smartphone with Vodafone SuperNet 4G connection for just Rs.999/-.

The smartphone 'Bharat2 Ultra' is a new Smartphone under Micromax's successful 4G smartphone 'Bharat series' that aims to bring better camera, battery and display options for the new smartphone users in the most affordable category