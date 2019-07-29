Vodafone Rewards Program Launched: Check All The Details Here News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vodafone has now introduced new rewards program for its prepaid customers, where the company is offering extra data, voice call benefits, cashback, and subscriptions for Caller Tune or Missed Call alerts, whenever a customer recharges their number.

To claim the benefits of the rewards, the customer will have to dial *999# or they will have to visit My Vodafone App. However, this has to be done within 72 hours of the recharge, reports TelecomTalk.

Furthermore, this offer is also applicable to all customers and if any wants to do multiple recharges then that person will be eligible for multiple rewards.

the telco has closed its operations in the country with effect from July 15.

"Vodafone M-Pesa Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary) has intimated RBI the surrender of its Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) licenses as we plan to close the PPI and Business Correspondence (BC) business. Further, our associate, ABIPBL has decided to voluntarily wind up its payments bank business. These actions resulted in an impairment loss of Rs. 2.1 billion during the quarter," the company said in a BSE filing.

Subscriber Base Declined

The subscriber base declined to 320.0 million from 334.1 million in Q4FY19 primarily due to customer churn following the introduction of 'service validity vouchers' in the prior quarters. However, high ARPU subscriber base remained broadly stable.

"We have taken certain market initiatives to offer a better value proposition to low ARPU customers and to reduce low-end churn. We have also introduced bigger data bundles at Rs. 229/255 offering Unlimited Voice and 2/2.5 GB data per day, to upgrade heavy data users from Rs.169/199 plans, which should improve ARPU over time," the operator said.

What We Think About The New Offer

The company has launched this offer at a time when its rival companies are already offering many offers such as Airtel is offering a free subscription of Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar. So it would be interesting to see how this program will attract new users.

