Just In
- 50 min ago Samsung Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M11, Galaxy M01 Price Slashed Up To Rs. 1,000
-
- 1 hr ago Vi: How to Check Balance, Data Usage, Vi Number, and More [USSD Codes]
- 1 hr ago Video: Apple Mask Offers Three-Layered Filtration In A Minimalist Design
- 8 hrs ago Amazon Clearance Sale: Get Up To 40% Off On Laptops
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Ex-Contestant Kalyani Says She Felt Bad When Nagarjuna Didn't Allow Her To Talk
- News All you need to know about the NDPS Act and how it is playing out in the Bollywood drug case
- Automobiles Ather 450X Collector’s Edition E-Scooter Unveiled: A Special-Edition 450X For The Enthusiasts!
- Sports Desperate action! Chennai Super Kings to change strategy after two defeats in three IPL 2020 matches
- Finance How Can BHIM UPI Users Record Complaints Online?
- Lifestyle Erica Fernandes Is The Epitome Of Beauty In Her Pretty Anarkali And We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Her
- Education AP ICET Results 2020 Declared, Check At sche.ap.gov.in
- Travel Best Places To Visit In South India In October
Big Relief For Vodafone; Wins Rs. 20,000 Crore Retrospective Case Dispute
Vodafone finally has some relief from the Permanent Court of Arbitration in Hague as it has won the case against the tax department. As per the arbitration case, Indian tax agencies want an operator to pay Rs. 20,000 crore on a retrospective basis.
The international court on Friday said that this is a breach of fair and equitable treatment of the treaty between both the countries (India and the Netherland). In fact, the merged entity has also confirmed that development and said, "The award is confidential, but Vodafone can confirm that the tribunal has found in Vodafone's favor," the Vodafone Group said. "We are studying the lengthy documents and can make no further comment at this time," the operator added.
In 2016, the operator had asked the International Court of Justice to settle the tax dispute. Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry of India has announced that it is also going through the award.
"The Government will be studying the award and all its aspects carefully in consultation with our counsels. After such consultations, the Government will consider all options and make a decision on the further course of action including legal remedies before appropriate fora," Ministry said.
Everything You Should Know About Retrospective Tax
The retrospective taxations allow any country to ask tax certain items, deals, and services. It allows that country to charge any company for any past transactions. If we talk about countries where companies have to pay this tax, include India, Canada, Belgium, Australia, Italy, the US, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.
This is a 13-year-old case, Vodafone bought a 68 percent stake in Hutchison. The company invested $11 billion for buying that much stake. However, in 2009, the government said that the deal comes under the same tax deduction.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,780
-
19,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
22,999
-
7,999
-
70,324
-
10,490
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
61,990
-
34,999
-
47,500
-
21,235
-
11,999
-
10,999
-
18,999
-
10,240
-
35,132
-
16,999
-
12,999
-
14,999
-
27,100