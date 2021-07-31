Just In
Friendship Day 2021 Gift Ideas: Best True Wireless Earbuds Starts From Rs. 899
Friendship Days is just around the corner and we bet you already have started deciding on gifts for your friends and loved ones. The market today has numerous gifting ideas that suit your requirements. Since technology is everyone's integral part of daily lifestyle, a gadget such as modern generation audio products makes for the ideal gifting solutions.
And the modern market is all hyped with wireless technology. TWS earbuds are amongst the most sought after wireless audio products nowadays. Gifting one such product to your friend would definitely make his/her day. This list has several TWS earbuds which you can gift your friends on this Friendship day without burning a hole on your pockets: Take a look.
Mivi DuoPods M20 True Wireless Bluetooth Headset
Rs. 1,199
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Connector type: No
- Battery life: 20 hr
- Bluetooth version:V5.0
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Capacitive Touch Controls
- Voice Assistant - Google Voice/Siri
boAt Airdopes 381 with ASAP charge Bluetooth Headset
Price: Rs. 1,999
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Battery life: 20 hrs
- 20-hour total playback
- 10mm Large Dynamic Bass Boost Drivers
- AAC High-quality Audio
- IPX4 Water and Sweat resistance
boAt Airdopes 131 Bluetooth Headset
Rs. 1,299
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Charging time: 2 Hours
- Instant Voice Assistant
- Type-C Charging Port | Upto 15 hours of total playtime
- IWP Technology(Earbuds power on automatically as one opens the case)
Realme Buds Air 2
Rs. 3,299
Key Specs
- With Mic:Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5.2
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Battery life: 25 hrs | Charging time: 2 hrs
- 10 mm Large DLC Drivers
- IPX5 Water Resistance | Dual Mic Noise Cancellation for Calls
- Enabled with Smart Wear Detection
Realme Buds Q Bluetooth Headset
Rs. 1,908
Key Specs
- With Mic: Yes
- Bluetooth version: 5
- Wireless range: 10 m
- Battery life: 20 hrs
- 20-hour total playback
- 10mm Large Dynamic Bass Boost Drivers
- AAC High-quality Audio
- IPX4 Water and Sweat resistance
Mivi Duopods M40 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
Rs. 1,499
Key Specs
- Easy Connectivity: The Mivi DuoPods M40 comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and a stronger, better connection. Take the earbuds out of the charging case, connect them to your phone, and you're ready to go.
- Your personal music companion/artist: Need to get away from the hustle-bustle around? Mivi DuoPods M40 is here to help. Immerse yourself in the high-quality sound of DuoPods M40.
- Touch Adaptive Controls: Control your music and calls with the tap of a finger. Touch the MFB button to play/pause your music, take/reject your calls and activate Siri/Google voice assistant.
- Enjoy worry-free music: The Mivi DuoPods M40 is splashproof and sweatproof so you can play your music without worry.
- Extend your playtime: Mivi DuoPods M40 play your music on and on for up to 6 hours. The charging case lets you charge the earbuds up to three times.
boAt Airdopes 441 Pro TWS Ear-Buds
Rs. 2,799
Key Specs
- Battery: Airdopes 441 Pro offers a playback time of up to 5 hours in earbuds & 150 hours in charging case and earbuds get charged to 100% in 1.5 hours. Earphone battery capacity : 3.7V, 43mAH×2
- Bluetooth: It has Bluetooth v5.0 with a range of 10m and is compatible with Android & iOS
- IPX rating: It has an IPX7 marked water & sweat resistance
- ANC: NA
- No. of Mic: 1 per Earbud
- Other Inclusions: Additional Earmuffs, USB Type C Charging Cable, Warranty Card, User Manual
- Sports friendly design with Touch Controls
OnePlus Buds
Rs. 4,990
Key Specs
- 13.4mm dynamic driver, Dolby Atmos (OnePlus 7 and 8 series), Dirac Audio Tuner (OnePlus Nord only)
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Low Latency Fnatic Mode reduces latency to 103ms
- Touch controls for track change, voice assistant, Play/pause
- Sweat and water-resistant (IPX4)
- 35mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Buds
Rs. 9,960
Key Specs
- 58mAH lithium-ion battery
- Truly wearable experience with long lasting battery life ( 6 hours buds and 7 hours case)
- Clear and crisp sound with sound by AKG
- Enhanced usability with wireless charging support and automatic sound switching
- Battery - 58mAH for the earbuds and 252 mAh for the cradle/ case
- 1 year manufacturer warranty
pTron Bassbuds Jets True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0
Rs. 999
Key Specs
- 5Hrs Playtime; 3.5Hrs Talktime; Stereo Music & Call; 50mAh*2 Earbud; 1Hrs Charge Time; Digital Display Magnetic Charging Case; 400mAh Battery; 120Hrs Standby Time; Micro USB Charging & Cable Provided
- In-ear True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (TWS) with stereo sound, deep bass, intelligent touch control & 20Hrs total playtime with the charging case
- Please charge the earbuds and the charging case 100% before using them for a better playtime experience. On-the earbud's multi-function buttons allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience.
- Bluetooth 5.0 Technology; Strong 10M Connectivity; 10mm Powerful Driver; Quick Pairing; Ergonomic & Lightweight; IPX4 Sweat/Splash Resistant; Passive Noise Canceling Earphones; Voice Assistant Enabled
Boat Airdopes 121 V2
Rs. 1,299
Key Specs
- With a dual tone finish on a lightweight ergonomic design weighing just around 4g per earbud, get ready to groove in full flow with Airdopes 121v2
- Airdopes 121v2 offers a nonstop playback of up to 3.5H with each charge and an additional 10.5H playtime with the included charging case
- 1 year warranty from the date of purchase, Charging Time : 2 Hours, Standby Time : 100 Hours
- boAt Airdopes 121v2 offers true wireless experience for real time audio with Bluetooth v5.0
- It possesses powerful 8mm Drivers that pump out immersive auditory experience all day long
Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless
Rs. 3,499
Key Specs
- IP55 Sweat, Water and Dust Resistant
- Call, Track and Volume Control
- 24 Hours Total Battery + Rapid Charge
- Find your Earbuds with Tile
WeCool Moonwalk M1 True Wireless Earbuds (TWS) IPX 5
Rs. 799
Key Specs
- Wireless Earphones with Powerful Battery. 350 mAH in the Charging Case and 50 mAH in each Earbud. 4 Hours of continuous Music with single Charge and additionally 2- 3 times charging from the Case
- Each Earbud Weighs only 3.5 Grams , that ensures Anti Fall and comfortable wearing experience. True Wireless Earphones with IPX5 rating ( Sweatproof and Splashproof )
- Moonwalk Earbuds are covered with 1 Year Brand Warranty. To avail the Warranty, register your product in the brand website (wecool.in ) with in 10 days of purchase.
- Ultra Stylish and Sleek In Ear True Wireless Stereo Earbuds ( TWS ) for Music and Calls. Digital Display Battery Indicator to help you on Charging decision
Noise Air Buds
Rs. 1,799
Key Specs
- [Full touch controls] : Control music and volume with smart touch controls available on the earbuds.
- [Handsfree calling] : Enjoy superior calling experience with distortion-free sound.
- [Light weight & Type C charging] : Weighing just 4.5 grams, Air Buds are light in weight and easy to charge with Type-C charging port. Earbud Charging Time : 1.2 hours, Charging Case Charge time : Up to 2 hours
- [13mm sound driver] : Enjoy deep bass, crisp highs and clear mids via 13mm dynamic speaker driver.
- [BT 5.0 and Quick pairing] : The Bluetooth 5.0 ensures stable connectivity, better wireless range and super quick pairing right out of the box.
- [Up to 20-hour playtime] : Air Buds offer a play time of up to 4 hours on a single charge and an additional 16 hours making a total play-time of up to 20 hours with the charging case.
- [IPX4 rated] : Now sweat it out without worry, thanks to the IPX4 water-resistant rating.
- [Voice assistant] : Activate Siri or Google Assistant with just a few taps and get them to do your bidding.
PTron Bassbuds
Rs. 899
Key Specs
- More Boom for your bass. Each earbud incorporates an advanced 10mm dynamic driver, delivering deep bass definition. Feel enhanced depth and detail with every beat. Driver sensitivity : '97 dB ± 3dB @ 1 KHz
- Transform your audio. Elevate your sound with Dynamic 3D stereo with Dolby Atmos and panoramic sound fidelity using the latest Dirac Audio Tuner digital technology.
- A full charge provides class-leading 20 hours of battery life - 5 hours in the earbuds, 15 hours in the charging case. Just 10 minutes of fast charging lets you connect to an impressive 3 hours of vibrant, lively audio.
- Your Life without limits. An impressive IP55 rating ensures outstanding water and sweat resistance. The hydrophobic nano-coating repels water, providing protection from corrosion. The OnePlus Buds Z are built to last and withstand some of the most exteme sessions in the gym.
- Call your buddies with your Buds Z. Advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology, dual-microphones, and OnePlus noise reduction algorithms combine for exceptional call clarity and stability. Quick Pair lets you pair automatically. Every time you open the case, Quick Connect immediately connects with your phone for a truly fluid music experience.
Boat Airdopes 121
Rs. 999
Key Specs
- With a dual tone finish on a lightweight ergonomic design weighing just around 4g per earbud, get ready to groove in full flow with Airdopes 121v2
- Airdopes 121v2 offers a nonstop playback of up to 3.5H with each charge and an additional 10.5H playtime with the included charging case
- 1 year warranty from the date of purchase, Charging Time : 2 Hours, Standby Time : 100 Hours
- boAt Airdopes 121v2 offers true wireless experience for real time audio with Bluetooth v5.0
- It possesses powerful 8mm Drivers that pump out immersive auditory experience all day long
Noise Shots Neo 2 Wireless Earbuds
Rs. 2,499
Key Specs
- [Connectivity] - Each earbud can be used independently
- [Battery] - Offers 5 hours in earbuds and 15 hours in charging case and earbuds charge 100% in 120 minutes
- [Bluetooth] - Has Bluetooth version 5.0 with a range of 10 metres and compatible with Android/iOS
- [IPX rating] - Earbuds has IPX4 rating offering protection from water/sweat and dust
