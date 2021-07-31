Friendship Day 2021 Gift Ideas: Best True Wireless Earbuds Starts From Rs. 899

And the modern market is all hyped with wireless technology. TWS earbuds are amongst the most sought after wireless audio products nowadays. Gifting one such product to your friend would definitely make his/her day. This list has several TWS earbuds which you can gift your friends on this Friendship day without burning a hole on your pockets: Take a look.

Mivi DuoPods M20 True Wireless Bluetooth Headset

Rs. 1,199

With Mic:Yes

Connector type: No

Battery life: 20 hr

Bluetooth version:V5.0

Wireless range: 10 m

Capacitive Touch Controls

Voice Assistant - Google Voice/Siri

boAt Airdopes 381 with ASAP charge Bluetooth Headset

Price: Rs. 1,999

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 20 hrs

boAt Airdopes 131 Bluetooth Headset

Rs. 1,299

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Charging time: 2 Hours

Instant Voice Assistant

Type-C Charging Port | Upto 15 hours of total playtime

IWP Technology(Earbuds power on automatically as one opens the case)

Realme Buds Air 2

Rs. 3,299

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5.2

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 25 hrs | Charging time: 2 hrs

10 mm Large DLC Drivers

IPX5 Water Resistance | Dual Mic Noise Cancellation for Calls

Enabled with Smart Wear Detection

Realme Buds Q Bluetooth Headset

Rs. 1,908

With Mic: Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 20 hrs

20-hour total playback

10mm Large Dynamic Bass Boost Drivers

AAC High-quality Audio

IPX4 Water and Sweat resistance

Mivi Duopods M40 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Rs. 1,499

Easy Connectivity: The Mivi DuoPods M40 comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and a stronger, better connection. Take the earbuds out of the charging case, connect them to your phone, and you're ready to go.

Your personal music companion/artist: Need to get away from the hustle-bustle around? Mivi DuoPods M40 is here to help. Immerse yourself in the high-quality sound of DuoPods M40.

Touch Adaptive Controls: Control your music and calls with the tap of a finger. Touch the MFB button to play/pause your music, take/reject your calls and activate Siri/Google voice assistant.

Enjoy worry-free music: The Mivi DuoPods M40 is splashproof and sweatproof so you can play your music without worry.

Extend your playtime: Mivi DuoPods M40 play your music on and on for up to 6 hours. The charging case lets you charge the earbuds up to three times.

boAt Airdopes 441 Pro TWS Ear-Buds

Rs. 2,799

Battery: Airdopes 441 Pro offers a playback time of up to 5 hours in earbuds & 150 hours in charging case and earbuds get charged to 100% in 1.5 hours. Earphone battery capacity : 3.7V, 43mAH×2

Bluetooth: It has Bluetooth v5.0 with a range of 10m and is compatible with Android & iOS

IPX rating: It has an IPX7 marked water & sweat resistance

ANC: NA

No. of Mic: 1 per Earbud

Other Inclusions: Additional Earmuffs, USB Type C Charging Cable, Warranty Card, User Manual

Sports friendly design with Touch Controls

OnePlus Buds

Rs. 4,990

13.4mm dynamic driver, Dolby Atmos (OnePlus 7 and 8 series), Dirac Audio Tuner (OnePlus Nord only)

Bluetooth 5.0

Low Latency Fnatic Mode reduces latency to 103ms

Touch controls for track change, voice assistant, Play/pause

Sweat and water-resistant (IPX4)

35mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Buds

Rs. 9,960

58mAH lithium-ion battery

Truly wearable experience with long lasting battery life ( 6 hours buds and 7 hours case)

Clear and crisp sound with sound by AKG

Enhanced usability with wireless charging support and automatic sound switching

Battery - 58mAH for the earbuds and 252 mAh for the cradle/ case

1 year manufacturer warranty

pTron Bassbuds Jets True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0

Rs. 999

5Hrs Playtime; 3.5Hrs Talktime; Stereo Music & Call; 50mAh*2 Earbud; 1Hrs Charge Time; Digital Display Magnetic Charging Case; 400mAh Battery; 120Hrs Standby Time; Micro USB Charging & Cable Provided

In-ear True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (TWS) with stereo sound, deep bass, intelligent touch control & 20Hrs total playtime with the charging case

Please charge the earbuds and the charging case 100% before using them for a better playtime experience. On-the earbud's multi-function buttons allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience.

Bluetooth 5.0 Technology; Strong 10M Connectivity; 10mm Powerful Driver; Quick Pairing; Ergonomic & Lightweight; IPX4 Sweat/Splash Resistant; Passive Noise Canceling Earphones; Voice Assistant Enabled

Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless

Rs. 3,499

IP55 Sweat, Water and Dust Resistant

Call, Track and Volume Control

24 Hours Total Battery + Rapid Charge

Find your Earbuds with Tile

WeCool Moonwalk M1 True Wireless Earbuds (TWS) IPX 5

Rs. 799

Wireless Earphones with Powerful Battery. 350 mAH in the Charging Case and 50 mAH in each Earbud. 4 Hours of continuous Music with single Charge and additionally 2- 3 times charging from the Case

Each Earbud Weighs only 3.5 Grams , that ensures Anti Fall and comfortable wearing experience. True Wireless Earphones with IPX5 rating ( Sweatproof and Splashproof )

Moonwalk Earbuds are covered with 1 Year Brand Warranty. To avail the Warranty, register your product in the brand website (wecool.in ) with in 10 days of purchase.

Ultra Stylish and Sleek In Ear True Wireless Stereo Earbuds ( TWS ) for Music and Calls. Digital Display Battery Indicator to help you on Charging decision

Noise Air Buds

Rs. 1,799

[Full touch controls] : Control music and volume with smart touch controls available on the earbuds.

[Handsfree calling] : Enjoy superior calling experience with distortion-free sound.

[Light weight & Type C charging] : Weighing just 4.5 grams, Air Buds are light in weight and easy to charge with Type-C charging port. Earbud Charging Time : 1.2 hours, Charging Case Charge time : Up to 2 hours

[13mm sound driver] : Enjoy deep bass, crisp highs and clear mids via 13mm dynamic speaker driver.

[BT 5.0 and Quick pairing] : The Bluetooth 5.0 ensures stable connectivity, better wireless range and super quick pairing right out of the box.

[Up to 20-hour playtime] : Air Buds offer a play time of up to 4 hours on a single charge and an additional 16 hours making a total play-time of up to 20 hours with the charging case.

[IPX4 rated] : Now sweat it out without worry, thanks to the IPX4 water-resistant rating.

[Voice assistant] : Activate Siri or Google Assistant with just a few taps and get them to do your bidding.

Boat Airdopes 121

Rs. 999

With a dual tone finish on a lightweight ergonomic design weighing just around 4g per earbud, get ready to groove in full flow with Airdopes 121v2

Airdopes 121v2 offers a nonstop playback of up to 3.5H with each charge and an additional 10.5H playtime with the included charging case

1 year warranty from the date of purchase, Charging Time : 2 Hours, Standby Time : 100 Hours

boAt Airdopes 121v2 offers true wireless experience for real time audio with Bluetooth v5.0

It possesses powerful 8mm Drivers that pump out immersive auditory experience all day long

Noise Shots Neo 2 Wireless Earbuds

Rs. 2,499

