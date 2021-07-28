Boat Airdopes 501 ANC TWS Earbuds With 28-Hours Battery Launched At Rs. 2,499 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Boat has announced a new pair of truly wireless earbuds named the Airdopes 501 ANC in India. The earbuds are now up for grab on Boat's official site and the Amazon India at Rs. 2,499, while the standard Airdopes 501 is selling for Rs. 2,999 which misses out on the ANC feature. Despite budget earphones, the latest Airdopes 501 ANC earbuds offer up to 28 hours of playback time, touch control, and much more.

Boat Airdopes 501 ANC TWS Earbuds: What Does Offer

The Boat Airdopes 501 ANC TWS earbuds are equipped with 8mm drivers that claim to enhance your listening experience with powerful sound. It also comes with Insta Wake N' Pair technology that seamlessly pairs the buds with a device as soon as the case lid is opened. The earbuds feature the company's low latency decoder named Bionic Engine And Sonic technology (BEAST) that significantly reduces latency to keep the audio and video in sync.

Besides, the Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) of the earbuds can block the noise by up to 30dB. In terms of battery, the Boat Airdopes 501 ANC TWS earbuds have a 40 mAh battery in each earpiece, while the charging case packs a 500 mAh battery. It claims to offer a total playback of 28 hours with the charging case and the earbuds also support ASAP Charge technology via which the earbuds can deliver up to one hour of playback with just five minutes of charging.

Other features include dual-mic with ENx technology, Bluetooth 5.2 support that can work a range of 10 metres, in-ear detection for play/pause, Google and Siri voice assistants support, and so on. Lastly, they have an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance.

Boat Airdopes 501 ANC TWS Earbuds: Should You Buy?

The Boat Airdopes 501 ANC TWS earbuds can definitely be a good pick over the regular Boat Airdopes 501. The latest variant offers few advanced features like the BEAST technology and Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) at an even lower price tag.

Besides, the Airdopes 501 ANC earbuds offer 28-hours of battery life, while the regular one delivers up to 20 hours which is also a plus point. Further, the Boat Airdopes 501 ANC TWS earbuds can be a good alternative to the recently launched PTron Bass buds Ultima TWS earbuds, and the Lava Probuds.

