    Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Vs Mi Band 4: What's Different

    By
    |

    Xiaomi just announced the Mi Band 5 in its home market China and is all set to launch the same in the global markets sometime in July. This latest generation model comes as a sequel to the yesteryear model, the Mi Band 4, which is a bestselling fitness tracker in the market right now.

    Mi Band 5 Vs Mi Band 4
     

    Given that the latest one has been unveiled by Xiaomi with notable improvements, we need to see how it impacts the competition in the fitness accessory industry. There are claims that the company will launch the Mi Band 5 as the Mi Smart Band 5 in the global markets, which includes India as well. And, here is a comparison between the Mi Band 5 and Mi Band 4 to know what's different between them.

    Mi Band 5 Vs Mi Band 4: Design And Display

    Mi Band 5 Vs Mi Band 4: Design And Display

    The first noticeable difference between the two wearables is the screen size. The new fitness band sports a bigger 1.1-inch AMOLED dynamic color display, which is an improvement to the 0.95-inch AMOLED display on the previous generation model. The other difference is the magnetic charging dock with electrodes at the bottom of the fitness band, which rules out the necessity to pull out the strap to charge the device. Both fitness bands have swappable bands and water-resistant build to resist up to 50 meters underwater.

    Mi Band 5 Vs Mi Band 4: Battery
     

    Mi Band 5 Vs Mi Band 4: Battery

    Xiaomi Mi Band 4 features a 135mAh battery touted to last up to 20 days on a single charge. And, the latest one, the Mi Band 5 features a 125mAh battery that can deliver up to 14 days of battery life in the NFC variant and 20 days of battery life in the standard variant.

    Mi Band 5 Vs Mi Band 4: Features

    Mi Band 5 Vs Mi Band 4: Features

    There is a slew of 11 exercise modes while the Mi Band 4 comes only with six modes. The latest additions are yoga, rowing machine, elliptical, jump rope, and cycling. Besides these, there is a new remote control feature that lets you click a photo using a paired smartphone with the Mi Band 5. The interesting aspect with the Mi Band 5 is the presence of PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) and women's health monitoring that tracks their menstrual cycles.

    Otherwise, the Chinese variant of both fitness bands come with NFC support and Xiao AI digital assistant. Besides these, both the Mi Band 4 and Mi Band 5 can show notifications, locate the paired smartphone, set an alarm, track real-time activities, check for heart rate and more.

    Mi Band 5 Vs Mi Band 4: Price

    Mi Band 5 Vs Mi Band 4: Price

    Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is priced at Rs. 2,299 in India for the standard variant and the NFC variant is not available in the country. On the other hand, the improved Mi Band 5 is priced at 189 yuan (approx. Rs. 2,000. We can expect it to be relatively more expensive than the Mi Band 4 as it comes with notable enhancements and upgrades.

    xiaomi news wearables
    Story first published: Friday, June 12, 2020, 11:46 [IST]
