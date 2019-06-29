Huami Amazfit Bip Lite Launched For Rs. 3,999 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Wearable devices manufacturer Huami has announced the launch of a new activity tracker in India called Huawei Amazfit Bip Lite. This new activity tracker comes bundled with a list of useful features and is dedicated to sport tracking among other functionalities. Notably, all these features come at an affordable price segment, which makes it an interesting offering.

Back in July last year, Huami launched two smartwatches in India - Amazfit Bip and Stratos priced starting from Rs. 5,499. The latest offering appears to have almost similar specifications as the Amazfit Bip.

Price And Availability

Huami Amazfit Bip Lite is priced Rs. 3,999 and will be available for purchase during the Amazon Prime Day sale slated to happen on July 15 and July 16. As of now, there is no information about the launch offers on the latest smartwatch and we will get to know more details before the sale commences.

Huami Amazfit Bip Lite - Specifications

The Huami Amazfit Bip Lite comes fitted with a 1.28-inch touchscreen display with always-on display and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. This will protect the device against any scratches and dents. The display will be multifunctional and let users take a glance at the date, time, weather, sports updates and calendar. On scrolling, you will get notifications of calls, messages, emails and other compatible apps from the paired smartphone.

The key features of the Huami Amazfit Bip Lite smartwatch include GPS, three-axis accelerometer, a compass and a barometer. These will provide you location tracking, altitude recording, directional orientation, etc. Also, there is an optical heart rate sensor on board to monitor your heart rate constantly. The sport-specific modes will employ all the senors and detect activities such as cycling, running, exercises, etc.

The smartwatch is quite compact with a 20mm case featuring interchangeable straps and weighs around 31 grams. The Huami Amazfit Bip Lite has a 190mAh battery touted to provide 45 days of battery life. It is IP68 certification for dust, water and splash resistance.

What We Think About Huami Amazfit Bip Lite

It is quite interesting that this affordable smartwatch priced at Rs. 3,999 can track almost anything including heart rate, which is helpful in detecting any medical condition or sport modes that can generate time-based data. It could be a good buy for those who want a smartwatch with almost all features and capabilities at an affordable price point.

