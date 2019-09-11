Huami Amazfit GTR Smartwatch With 24 Days Battery Life In India News oi-Karan Sharma

Huami has expanded its smart wearable portfolio with the launch of its latest Amazfit GTR smartwatch in India. The company has announced that the smartwatch will be up for sale starting from September 12. The device will be available for sale via Flipkart and Myntra with a price tag of Rs. 10,999. Here are the details:

Huami Amazfit GTR Specifications

The smartwatch is equipped with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, protected by Corning Gorilla 3 with anti-fingerprint coating. The GTR 47.2 mm standard edition comes in three variations titanium, stainless steel and aluminium alloy.

The new Amazfit GTR features sensors like BioTracker PPG optical heart rate sensor, 6-axis acceleration sensor, 3-axis Geomagnetic sensor, Pressure sensor, Ambient Light sensor, 50 meters water-resistant, app notifications, incoming calls, and others.

The GTR 47.2mm comes with 12 different sports modes including variations such as running, cycling, swimming, mountaineering, trail running and workout. Once the activity is finished, the smartwatch will display all the data collected during the activity. It is capable of showing data like distance, pace, bpm range, laps, time per lap, and more.

The company claims that the smartwatch comes with long battery life and GPS + GLONASS double positioning which ensures precise route track.

According to Huami, during the company's testing conditions the GTR 47.2 mm delivered an approximately 24-day battery life in typical usage scenario.

Under following factory default settings:

• Wear for 24 hours

• Heart rate monitor always on

• Sleep monitoring on

• Run or exercise 3 times a week for 30 minutes with GPS enabled

• Screen on for 30 times a day when wrist-raising,

• Receive 150 messages per day

