Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up Luxury Smartwatch Unveiled; Price, Specifications News oi-Megha Rawat

The Tambour Horizon Light Up, a new smartwatch from Louis Vuitton, has been added to the brand's smartwatch lineup. Unlike the previous two generations of smartwatches in the lineup, the Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up operates on a custom-designed operating system rather than Google's Wear OS.

A dial ring with LED lights for notifications is also featured on the smartwatch. Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and a specialized heart-rate monitor are among the features of the new smartwatch.

Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up Specifications

The Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up, which was unveiled last month, is the fashion house's third-generation smartwatch. The new model is the first in the series to have push buttons on either side of the crown, which is said to improve the functionality of the watch.

The watch dial can be changed by rotating the crown. The top pusher button may also be used to access watch face shuffle mode and configuration settings, while the bottom pusher can be used to launch a specific app.

The Tambour Horizon Light Up also has a trademark Louis Vuitton Monogram ring around the perimeter of the display, with 24 LED lights to notify users of notifications. When the watch is engaged or receives a notification, the built-in LEDs flash in a kaleidoscope of colors to create a glow-in-the-dark animation effect.

The Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light-Up features an always-on display, similar to other high-end smartwatches on the market. The smartwatch's proprietary operating system also includes eight dial options. Users can also make their own personalizations, such as adding their own initials in their preferred color and typeface.

The operating system also has four modes to accommodate a variety of demands and applications. Blossom, Explorer, Submarine, and Saver are the four.

The Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up has a 1.2-inch full round AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels and a pixel density of 320ppi. Sapphire glass is used to protect the display. The watch is also equipped with a Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of onboard storage.

A heart rate monitor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and ambient light sensor are among the sensors onboard the smartwatch. The luxury wristwatch also has a 'My Day' feature that allows you to keep track of your heart rate, calendar, steps, weather, and air quality index. A 'My Travel' feature allows you to keep track of your travel arrangements and receive boarding information right on the wrist.

The Tambour Horizon Light Up has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, and NFC connectivity. The smartwatch is compatible with Android 9.0, iOS 14, and HarmonyOS 2.0-based devices. MFi (Made for iPhone) certification is also included. The Tambour Horizon Light Up, according to Louis Vuitton, may last a day with a single charge.

Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up Price And Availability

According to CNET, the Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up starts at $3,300 (approximately Rs. 2,43,900) for the Polished Steel model, and $3,600 (about Rs. 2,66,100) for the Matte Black and Matte Brown editions. The smartwatch can be purchased through Louis Vuitton's local websites and retail outlets all over the world.

Best Mobiles in India