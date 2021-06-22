Mi Watch Revolve Active With In-Built GPS, SpO2 Monitoring Launched In India: Price, Features, And Sale News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Mi Watch Revolve Active, the successor of the Mi Watch Revolve has been announced in the country alongside the Mi 11 Lite smartphone. The main highlight of the watch is blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring which is missing in the predecessor and other features include 117 sports modes, 110+ watch faces, and much more.

Mi Watch Revolve Active Features

The design of the latest Mi Watch Revolve Active is similar to the Mi Watch Revolve. The watch comes with a LifeQ Health algorithm and an Amazon Alexa integration. Besides, the all-day Always-On Display mode helps you to check the time and any kind of notifications even in sunlight.

The watch has the same 1.39-inch panel with 454x454 pixels resolution. The Mi Watch Revolve Active packs a 420 mAh battery that claims to last 14 days with typical usage, 22 days in Long Battery mode, and 50 hours in Outdoor Sports mode.

In 117+ sports modes, there are 17 professional sports modes such as yoga, triathlons, swimming, and so on. It also features built-in GPS and will show you call and text notifications and can control music, set alarms, and much more. Other aspects include sleep, heart rate, stress, and body energy monitoring. Lastly, the Mi Watch Revolve Active comes with 5ATM resistance and can be accessed via the Xiaomi Wear app.

Mi Watch Revolve Active Price, Sale In India

The Mi Watch Revolve Active smartwatch has been launched at Rs. 9,999. As part of an early bird offer, the smartwatch can be purchased at Rs. 8,999 for a limited time period. Alongside, there is a discount of up to Rs. 750 on HDFC Bank debit and credit transactions. So, you can buy the watch for just Rs. 8,249.

The Mi Watch Revolve Active will go for the first sale on June 25 at 12 PM (noon) via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail stores. The smartwatch will be available in Beige, Black, and Navy Blue watch case options, while the strap color options are offered in Black, Blue, Green, White, and Purple.

Mi Watch Revolve Active: What Makes It Different?

You get a similar design but there are upgrades like LifeQ Health algorithm and Amazon Alexa integration. Besides, the smartwatch weighs only 36 grams, which is lighter than the Mi Watch Revolve. However, battery life and display size are similar to the Watch Revolve. If you are sports enthusiasts can consider the Mi Watch Revolve Active that can be a good buy for Rs. 8,249.

