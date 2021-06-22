Just In
- 22 min ago Lenovo K13 Note With SD 460 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Announced; What Are The Highlights?
- 1 hr ago Infinix Zero X Tipped To Arrive With 160W Fast Charging Support
- 2 hrs ago Reliance Jio, Airtel Introduce Strategies To Increase APRU: Check Details Here
- 2 hrs ago No More Flash Sales On E-Commerce Websites, States Indian Government
Don't Miss
- News Maharashtra: Water level in Kurze dam reach full capacity, flood alert issued to two talukas in Palghar
- Finance Top 10 Banks With Higher Interest Rates On 2-3 Fixed Deposits
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In August
- Movies Kangana Ranaut Wants The Country To Be Referred To As Bharat Instead Of India, Shares The Reason Why
- Sports MS Dhoni enjoys at picturesque locations in Himachal Pradesh with family, sports a new look as well
- Lifestyle Waking Up Just An Hour Earlier Linked To Lower Risk Of Depression, Says Study
- Automobiles 2021 Mini Hatchback, Convertible & John Cooper Works JCW Launched In India At Rs 38 Lakh
- Education Delhi 9th And 11th Result 2021: How To Download Marksheet At edudel.nic.in
Mi Watch Revolve Active With In-Built GPS, SpO2 Monitoring Launched In India: Price, Features, And Sale
Mi Watch Revolve Active, the successor of the Mi Watch Revolve has been announced in the country alongside the Mi 11 Lite smartphone. The main highlight of the watch is blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring which is missing in the predecessor and other features include 117 sports modes, 110+ watch faces, and much more.
Mi Watch Revolve Active Features
The design of the latest Mi Watch Revolve Active is similar to the Mi Watch Revolve. The watch comes with a LifeQ Health algorithm and an Amazon Alexa integration. Besides, the all-day Always-On Display mode helps you to check the time and any kind of notifications even in sunlight.
The watch has the same 1.39-inch panel with 454x454 pixels resolution. The Mi Watch Revolve Active packs a 420 mAh battery that claims to last 14 days with typical usage, 22 days in Long Battery mode, and 50 hours in Outdoor Sports mode.
In 117+ sports modes, there are 17 professional sports modes such as yoga, triathlons, swimming, and so on. It also features built-in GPS and will show you call and text notifications and can control music, set alarms, and much more. Other aspects include sleep, heart rate, stress, and body energy monitoring. Lastly, the Mi Watch Revolve Active comes with 5ATM resistance and can be accessed via the Xiaomi Wear app.
Mi Watch Revolve Active Price, Sale In India
The Mi Watch Revolve Active smartwatch has been launched at Rs. 9,999. As part of an early bird offer, the smartwatch can be purchased at Rs. 8,999 for a limited time period. Alongside, there is a discount of up to Rs. 750 on HDFC Bank debit and credit transactions. So, you can buy the watch for just Rs. 8,249.
The Mi Watch Revolve Active will go for the first sale on June 25 at 12 PM (noon) via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail stores. The smartwatch will be available in Beige, Black, and Navy Blue watch case options, while the strap color options are offered in Black, Blue, Green, White, and Purple.
Mi Watch Revolve Active: What Makes It Different?
You get a similar design but there are upgrades like LifeQ Health algorithm and Amazon Alexa integration. Besides, the smartwatch weighs only 36 grams, which is lighter than the Mi Watch Revolve. However, battery life and display size are similar to the Watch Revolve. If you are sports enthusiasts can consider the Mi Watch Revolve Active that can be a good buy for Rs. 8,249.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
10,604
-
29,075
-
23,999
-
27,490
-
42,390
-
34,365
-
2,999
-
2,599
-
17,605
-
24,000