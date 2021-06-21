Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Selling For Rs. 7,999; Should You Buy Or Go For Revolve Active? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active on June 22 in the country. Now, the predecessor Mi Watch Revolve has got a price cut of Rs. 2,000 ahead of its successor launch. The Mi Watch Revolve was launched last year for Rs. 9,999 and can now be purchased at Rs. 7,999 on Amazon and Mi.com. The watch is selling in the country in Chrome Silver, Midnight Black color options and features of the watch include an AMOLED panel, 110+ watch faces, and much more.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve: Features

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve has a 1.39-inch round-shaped AMOLED full-touch color display with a resolution of 454 × 454 pixels and the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Always-on-Display mode lets the display to stay on whole day.

It comes with 10 professional sport modes including outdoor running, cycling, treadmill, swimming, and more. There is a 420 mAh battery that claims to offer 14 days of battery life on a single charge. It also supports in-built GPS and Heart rate monitoring (PPG), VO2 Max measure (an indicator of cardiorespiratory health), and so on. The watch is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 or iOS 10 and above.

There are also smart features such as control music, managing calls, checks the weather, and more. Lastly, the watch is also 5ATM water-resistant and it measures 4.62 cm x 5.33 cm x 1.14 cm and weighs just 40 grams.

Should You Buy Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Or Revolve Active?

The Mi Watch Revolve with features like an AMOLED panel, in-built GPS, and Heart rate monitoring can definitely be a good buy for an asking price of Rs. 7,999. However, the upcoming Mi Watch Revolve Active is said to offer improved features compared to the Mi Watch Revolve.

Besides, the Watch Revolve Active is also confirmed to feature a blood oxygen saturation monitoring which is missing in the Mi Watch Revolve. As of now, there is no information regarding the price of Watch Revolve Active. It is expected to be expensive than its predecessor. So, if your budget is low, can consider the Mi Watch Revolve.

