Microsoft ends support for Fitness Tracker's Apps, & Services, announces refund

Microsoft announces refunds for band owners because the company is going to end the support for its "Health Dashboard" applications and services from its fitness tracker.

Microsoft announced that it is going to end the support for its "Health Dashboard" applications and services from its fitness trackers. In order to compensate the new customers, the company is offering refund amount to all the users who are under warranty period.

"On May 31, the 'Microsoft Health Dashboard' site will be shut down and Microsoft Band applications will be removed from the Microsoft Store, Google Play and Apple App Store," Microsoft announced via a blog post on Friday.

"An Active User is defined as a user who has worn the Band on their wrist and completed data sync from the Band to the Health Dashboard between 12/1/2018 and 3/1/2019," reads the blog post.

Moreover, do note that the refund is claimed before August 30, 2019. Otherwise, users will not be able to claim the refund. The software giant has also suggested the users transfer the data from the band before May 31. But if you don't want the data then you can delete it by following the below-mentioned steps.

You need to head to the Setting Tile option on your Band, then you need to tap on the Power. Then swipe left, tap Reset Device, and tap Yes when asked if you want to erase all data. That's all and your data will be erased from the band.

Microsoft is offering a refund of $79.99 (approx Rs 5,700) to Band 1 users and the Band 2 owners will get $175 (Rs 12,400) refund.