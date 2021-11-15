ENGLISH

    Motorola Could Be Preparing New Circular Smartwatch With Standard Features

    Many smartphone manufacturers are heading towards launching their own smartwatch models. It looks like Motorola is also joining the race as it plans to take the wraps off a new smartwatch - the Moto Watch 100. Now, the renders of the Motorola smartwatch and some of its key specifications of the same have been revealed online.

     
    Motorola Smartwatch Renders

    As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Moto Watch 100 renders come from a credible industry source. These renders revealing the possible design of the smartwatch are based on the rumors and speculations that we have seen before. Given that the renders of the wearable have been leaked, we can expect the smartwatch's launch to be nearing.

    These renders of the alleged Moto Watch 100 show the best possible view of the device. It hints at a circular display and a minimalist design. The smartwatch seems to flaunt a matte finish on its body along with two buttons at the side with a metallic coating. It looks like the smartwatch will miss out on a rotating bezel.

    Moto Watch 100 Specs Leak

    From the leaked specs as revealed by the report, the Moto Watch 100 is tipped to be launched with a 1.3-inch circular LCD with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. It will feature a 355mAh battery to power the smartwatch. It is tipped to weigh nearly 30 grams, feature Bluetooth version 5.0 for connectivity instead of the Bluetooth 5.2 standard. The wearable is hinted to support basic GPS functionality as well.

    Apart from this, the Moto Watch 100 could be launched with a slew of sensors including heart rate, blood oxygen level, and ambient light. The smart wearable likely on cards from Motorola is also claimed to support sleep tracking but there is no word on the number of fitness modes supported by it.

     

    Talking about the upcoming Motorola smartwatch's pricing and availability, the company is yet to reveal when the device will be launched. However, the Moto Watch 100 in the speculations is believed to run Google's Wear OS. We can expect the same to be nearing as the smartwatch's renders and specs have hit the web.

    motorola news smartwatches
    Monday, November 15, 2021, 8:23 [IST]
