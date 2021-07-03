Coronavirus Detection: New Wearable Biosensor Mask Can Detect COVID-19 In Minutes News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Coronavirus has continued to wreak havoc across the world even as medical staff continues treating and checking patients. With the threat of the third wave closing in, here's a new technology that could help in detecting the virus. Here is a new face mask packed with a wearable biosensor that can detect COVID-19 in your breath.

New Wearable Biosensor Mask

The new biosensor mask comes from a team of researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University. The study published by the researchers titled: Wearable materials with embedded synthetic biology sensors for biomolecule detection was published in the Nature Biotechnology journal.

Going into the details, the new wearable biosensors are basically installed in the regular KN95 face masks. This helps in identifying the coronavirus in the person's breath within 90 minutes. The researchers note the wearer can activate the sensor with a button. Next, the readout slip reflects the results within 90 minutes.

Of course, one might question the accuracy of the results. The team of researchers says the accuracy level is on par with the standard PCR COVID tests done across the world. What's more, these wearable biosensors can further be installed in other clothes too.

"In addition to face masks, our programmable biosensors can be integrated into other garments to provide on-the-go detection of dangerous substances, including viruses, bacteria, toxins, and chemical agents," says Peter Nguyen, a research scientist at the Wyss Institute and co-author of the study.

Benefits Of Wearable Biosensor Mask

Essentially, the new wearable biosensor brings an entire diagnostic lab into your mask. With its high accuracy, the new sensor-equipped mask will reduce the monetary burden for those requiring to undergo PCR tests. Moreover, one of its biggest advantages is speed. As the results are out in just 90 minutes, people can isolate themselves sooner.

With the introduction of the biosensor mask, the researchers are also considering placing the sensor in other clothes like lab coats or uniforms. This could help scientists and doctors, who are constantly being exposed to viruses and other pathogens gear up with fast detection. Presently, the team is looking for a partner to begin mass production.

