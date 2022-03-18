Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha With Built-In Alexa, SpO2 Sensor Launched At Rs. 5,499; Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Noise has announced a new smartwatch named the ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha in India. The smartwatch is an upgraded version of the CoroFit Pro 3 which comes with high-end features like built-in Alexa, voice calling, and many more. In terms of design, the ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha has a square-shaped dial and will also be available in multiple color options. Here're the pricing and availability details of the ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha in India.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha Price And Sale In India

As per the company's official site, the Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha can be purchased at an introductory price of Rs. 5,499. However, it is listed with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 on Flipkart. The ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha will go for sale starting March 25 at 12 PM via Flipkart and the brand's official site. Further, it comes in Teal, Black, Green, Grey, and Pink color options.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha Features

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha sports a 1.69-inch color touch screen TFT LCD display with 500 nits peak brightness and 240 x 280 pixels resolution. The watch comes with 100 sports modes and 150+ watch faces. Like other smartwatches, it also supports a temperature sensor, a 24×7 heart rate monitor, blood oxygen monitor, stress monitor, sleep tracking, and a female health tracker.

As mentioned above, the watch also comes with built-in Alexa support which lets you set reminders, ask questions, know weather updates, and more via a command. The voice calling feature of the Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha also allows you to answer calls directly from your wrist.

The watch is compatible with both Android and Apple devices. Moreover, the ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha has built-in storage that can store up to 80 songs. In terms of battery, the Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha is claimed to last up to 7 days on a single charge. Using a magnetic charger, it takes only 30 minutes to fully charge. Lastly, the smartwatch is also 5ATM water-resistant.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha: Should You Buy?

If you are looking for good looking smartwatch with decent features, can go for the Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha. The plus points of the ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha are Bluetooth calling, built-in Alexa, and fast charging. However, it does not support GPS connectivity which can be a drawback at this price range.

Best Mobiles in India