Oppo Watch Free Launched In China; Coming Soon To Indian Market

Oppo Watch Free is getting ready to launch in India soon. The date has yet to be confirmed by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, but Oppo has already placed the smartwatch on its official India website, indicating that it would be released soon.

The Oppo Watch Free is listed with a design image, though the smartwatch's landing page is currently unavailable. MySmartPrice was the first to notice this listing. At the time of writing, there was no information about the Oppo Watch Free's launch, price, or the availability in India on the Oppo website. The company's official Twitter account also didn't post any teasers.

In India, the Oppo Watch Free is expected to debut alongside the Oppo Reno 7 series of smartphones. On February 4, the smartphone lineup will be unveiled.

Oppo Watch Free Features

A 1.64-inch (280x456 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen with DCI-P3 color gamut, 326ppi pixel density, and 2.5D curved glass is included on the Oppo Watch Free smartwatch.

It has a heart rate monitor and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor, as well as more than 100 sports modes. Sleep monitoring, snoring monitoring, daily activity tracking, and sedentary reminders are among the other health tracking capabilities on the Oppo Watch Free. There are over 100 watch faces to choose from on the Oppo Watch Free.

It offers Bluetooth v5 connectivity and a water resistance rating of 5ATM (50 metres). A six-axis motion sensor and an ambient light sensor are also included in the Oppo Watch Free.

While playing a game, the Oppo Watch Free offers an e-sports mode that diverts all alerts from the smartphone to the smart wearable. It displays navigation and provides Xiaobu voice assistance.

The smartwatch is powered by a 230mAh battery that is touted to last up to 14 days in the light battery life mode. In 75 minutes, the Oppo Watch Free can be fully charged. The smartwatch is 32.6 grams and measures 46x29.7x10.6mm.

Oppo Watch Free Price In India

In case you forgot, the Oppo Watch Free was released in China for CNY 549. (roughly Rs. 6,200). The device costs CNY 599 in NFC mode (roughly Rs. 6,800). The Indian version will almost certainly be priced similarly. It's available in two color schemes: Quick Sand Gold and Silent Night Black.

