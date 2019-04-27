Samsung Galaxy Fit-e spotted on official website; launch eminent News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Samsung might soon have another wearable in the market.

Samsung, at its unpacked event unveiled its Galaxy S flagship, Galaxy Watch Active, and the Galaxy Fit-e for the budget conscious. The latter serves as a fitness tracker and doesn't have any smartwatch features.

According to Android Pit, the fitness tracker will be hiting the US market shelves on May 21 for a price of $35. Although the device isn't available anywhere yet, the company's Albania website has the wearable listed.

If we go by the listing, the Galaxy Fit-e will offer black, white, and yellow color options. The device capable of tracking workouts, step count, heart rate, and sleep tracking. It is juiced by a 70mAh battery which claims to offer up to 6 days of regular usage. Moreover, it sports a 0.74-inch monochrome POLED display that shows notifications and incoming calls.

Samsung already has a good user base in the wearable segment, thanks to Gear S and the lower-tier Gear Fit. With the Galaxy Fit-e, the company will go against the likes of the low-cost Chinese wearables from Huawei and Xiaomi.

That being said, Xiaomi has done exeptionally well in this segment. The company reached a milestone by selling more than 1 million Band 3 units in the Indian market.

The device packs a 0.78-inch OLED display with 128 x 80 pixel resolution and support for swipe gestures. It has a 110mAh Li-ion battery that claims to deliver up to 20 days of battery life. It has Bluetooth 4.2 LE for connectivity and is compatible with devices running iOS 9.0 and above and Android 4.4 and above.