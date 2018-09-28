Xiaomi Mi Band 3 first sale to go live on Amazon.in and Mi.com starting 12 PM today

Xiaomi has recently launched its new fitness tracker band i.e Mi Band 3 at its Smarter living event held in Bengaluru. The Mi Band 3 comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999 and will be available for sale starting today at 12 noon on the e-commerce giant Amazon and Mi.com. It would be interesting to see how long the first sale lasts until the stocks go out. So, if you are planning to get your hands on a brand new Xiaomi Mi Band 3, you can head to the aforementioned platforms and grab one for yourself.

Now that we know about the pricing and availability, let's quickly have a look at the specs and features that are offered by the Mi Band 3:

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 sports a 0.78-inch capacitive OLED touchscreen which offers a screen resolution of 128 x 80 pixels. The touchscreen display will allow the users to swipe or hold down on the screen in order to explore the list of available options. This will further reduce the dependency on the touch buttons making it easy to operate the watch.

The Mi Band 3 also comes with a heart-rate sensor which is placed at the bottom and the company's own health management kit. The heart-rate monitor now has the ability to monitor continuously and show the users the relevant data in the companion Mi Band app.

In addition to the activity tracking information on the tracker's screen, the Mi Band 3 can also display app and call notifications on its screen. Users can further use the fitness band to track sports data in real-time, monitor sleep patterns, reject calls and also view notification content.

In terms of design, the Mi Band 3 features a similar pill-shaped design as the Mi Band 2, however, the edges of the band are now more rounded. The fitness band weighs just 20 gms and comes with improved hardware and software feature.

The Mi Band 3 is water resistant and has a range of up to 50 meters. The fitness band is powered by a 110mAh battery and the company claims that the device can offer 20-days of battery life with a single charge.