Xiaomi’s New Buds 4 Pro Go Official With 37 Hours Life; Better Than Buds 3 Pro?
Xiaomi held a major event in China yesterday and introduced a handful of new products. The brand revealed two new smartphones called the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 and the Redmi K50 Ultra. The company also took wraps over the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro tablet and the Watch S1 Pro smartwatch. In addition, the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro was unveiled at the event.
Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro Provides Multiple Upgrades Over Buds 3 Pro
The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro brings multiple upgrades over its predecessor, so it appears to be much better than the previous offering. The latest version offers the same in-ear body, but they have a new more rounded space capsule design. The stem of the earphones is also more brightly treated to give them a noble and elegant feeling. The charging case is also completely redesigned that allowing the earbuds to take out from it more easily.
The battery life of the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro is also improved slightly. The new earbuds offer nine hours of usage on a single charge and up to 38 hours with the charging case. To compare, the Xiaomi Buds 3 offers up to seven hours on earbuds and up to 32 hours with the charging case. The new earbuds are fixed to the carry case by magnetic absorption, just like the previous offering. The users don't need to worry about accidently dropping them, thanks to this feature.
Coming to the other features, the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro TWS earbuds flaunt 11mm dual magnetic dynamic drivers with Hi-Fi audio features. The device gets the Hi-Res Audio Wireless Certification, ultra-clear transmission compatibility, and 96kHz HD audio playback. There's also support for ANC (active noise cancellation).
The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro wireless earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity. The wearable has a three mic+ bone voiceprint sensor and three transparency audio modes for ambient sound output. There's support for connection with two devices at the same time. Lastly, the wearable is IP54 certified for resistance to dust and water.
Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro Price, Availability, Colors
The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro wireless earbuds are priced competitively at CNY 999, which roughly translates into Rs. 11,800 in the Indian currency. The earbuds come in Black and Gold color variants, with the latter looking more elegant than the former. The wearable is already available to buy in China. There's no word regarding the global launch at the moment.
