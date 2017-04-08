Apple iPhone 8/iPhone X drawings leak; show dual rear camera setup and wraparound display

The upcoming iPhone dubbed iPhone 8 or iPhone X is hitting the rumor mills almost every other day. There is a lot of excitement for this model as it is the tenth-anniversary edition of the iconic smartphone.

Lately, we have come across rumors that this new iPhone that is all set to be launched later this year could be delayed until October. The reason for this delay is likely the use of the OLED display panel on board that is expected to face some supply issues. In the meantime, the gossips regarding the phone don't seem to stop. There is a recent report that the iPhone 8 might cost over $1,000 for the high-end model.

Today, we have come up with a set of drawings of the alleged iPhone 8/X that has leaked online. These drawings show us how the smartphone might actually look like.

Full wraparound display could be true Previously, we have come across rumors suggesting that the iPhone 8/X might feature a full wraparound display. The drawings those were leaked by Foxconn, the major manufacturer of Apple also point at the same. By saying wraparound display, we mean that there won't be any bezels and the home button, front camera, fingerprint sensor and other such sensors will be embedded on below the screen. The display will be wrapped using a rounded metal frame as in the Apple Watch. Vertical dual camera setup One of the leaked drawings of the alleged iPhone 8 or iPhone X comes in as a big surprise. The drawing shows a dual rear camera system at the rear in a vertical arrangement. If this drawing is anything to go by, the upcoming iPhone might have a vertical dual rear camera setup with LED flash and laser auto focus positioned between the two lines. Sides will be the same While it is said that there won't be any button or sensor at the front, the last drawing shows that the iPhone will still have the physical buttons and switches at the sides. These might include the volume rocker, power button, and mute/unmute switch.

