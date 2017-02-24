Huawei P10 Lite clears FCC; may appear at MWC 2017

Looks like Huawei is all set for the upcoming Mobile Wold Congress. The smartphone vendor has already confirmed to announce the most awaited Huawei P10 and P10 Plus at the event. Well, alongside these two devices, seems like the company is also prepping up to unveil another handset.

We say that as the Huawei P10 Lite gets certified by FCC. Yes, fresh reports suggest that the rumored Huawei P10 Lite is almost at its final making stage, and in the meanwhile, FCC certifies the hardware. Well, the FCC listing doesn't reveal much about the device, though, apart from the model number, which is going to be WAS-LX1A.

To recall, there have been a lot of speculations about the device already. If the rumors are to be believed, Huawei P10 Lite is going to be powered by the same processor of that of the previously announced Honor 6X. The device is going to come packed with a 4GB of RAM, however, no storage specs revealed for now.

SEE ALSO: Huawei Watch 2 press renders reveal SIM card slot and sporty look

Huawei P10 Lite as per the rumors is going to run on Android 7.0 Nougat and could look pretty much similar to that of the Honor 6X. However, the rumors suggest that the P10 Lite device is going to be a lower end version of the Honor 6X.

Sadly, no other specs about the device have been unveiled for now. The information about the device mentioned above should be taken with a pinch of salt, as these are just rumors, and the company is yet to confirm on them.

SEE ALSO: Huawei to launch 360 degree Honor VR Camera



However, there's still a big doubt whether Huawei P10 Lite's announcement, however, the company has already confirmed to launch the awaited Huawei P10 and P10 Lite. Apart from the smartphones, the Huawei Watch 2 as well, to know details about the smartwatch, read here.