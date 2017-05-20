nubia N1 lite with selfie flash to be launched in India on May 22

ZTE sub-brand launched the nubia M2 Lite at a price of Rs. 13,999. Now, the company seems to be all set to launch yet another smartphone in India.

We say this as the official Twitter handle of nubia India has posted a teaser of a smartphone launch. The tweet reads, "Brightest smiles even in the darkest scenes. All new nubia, #unveiling in 3 days! #nubiaIndia". There is also an image showing a phone's selfie flash and front camera arrangement. The image has a caption reading "Let there be Lite!".

The nubia N1 lite was announced at the MWC 2017 in February and is yet to be released in India, tipping that the smartphone's launch could be imminent.

Brightest smiles even in the darkest scenes. All new nubia, #unveiling in 3 days! #nubiaIndia pic.twitter.com/F4AWecTcJP — nubia India (@nubia_India) May 19, 2017

To recap on its specs, the nubia N1 lite bestows a 5.5-inch HD 720p IPS Full Lamination display. At its core, the device has a 1.25GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor paired with Mali-T720 graphics unit, 2GB RAM and 16GB of native memory space. The storage can be expanded further using a microSD card.

Booting on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the nubia N1 lite flaunts an 8MP main snapper with f/2.0 aperture and dual LED flash. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with LED flash as teased in the image. The selfie camera has an 84-degree wide angle lens as well.

The other goodies on board the nubia N1 lite include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS and Wi-Fi connectivity features. The dual SIM smartphone gets the power from a 3000mAh battery that should be sufficient to provide enough backup to the device. The nubia N1 lite has been unveiled in Gold and Black color options, but the availability in India will be announced on Monday.