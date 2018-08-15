10 smart bulbs you can buy online under Rs. 2,000

Related Articles
Smart bulbs are more than your ordinary LED bulbs. Instead of just sitting in a socket and lighting up your room, the smart bulbs can do much more. These bulbs are called smart for a reason. Well, the smart bulbs can be controlled via a smartphone app or a hub.
The smart bulbs can be controlled to go dim without have to install dimmer switches using your smartphone. Moreover, you can control the lighting from anywhere using the scheduling feature. It can be a great security option when you are away on a vacation. There are advanced features that can play music, which is possible with inbuilt speakers.
Today, we have curated a list of affordable smart bulbs that are priced under Rs. 2,000. You can upgrade to any of these smart bulbs instead of buying a normal LED bulb yet another time.
Pvs brothers 5800 Rechargeable Lantern with USB Mobile Charger with Smart Bulb Table Lamp
LED Rechargeable And Solar Power Camping Lantern Light ,6 LED Solar Camping Tent Lamp Rechargeable lantern Solar Rechargeable.USB portable Folding tent lamp emergency lights Utilized the power of the sun, Solar Camping Lantern Lamp provides unique night time lighting. Suitable for border lighting or on your next camping trip, the Solar Camping Lantern Lamp is a versatile and environmentally friendly way to light up your evenings! Feature: Unique Stretch switch, pull up is switch-on, Press down is switch-off, easy to use With two flexible handle for easy to hang and carry Capable of standing up securely on a flat surface to serve as a candle Super bright 6-LED Charging.
Available on Flipkart
SAFETYNET BMW Smart Bulb
Key Specs
- Brand: SAFETYNET
- Model Number: SF-3355
- Model Name: BMW
- Type: Smart Bulb
- Bulb Type:LED
- Number of Bulbs:1
- Patterns
- IRIS
- Number of Functions:1
- Color:Black
- Wattage:3.7 W
- Power Requirement:3.7
- Power Source:AC Adapter
- Supported OS:ANDROID/WINDOW
- Supported Devices:ALL DEVICES
Available on Flipkart
QAWACHH Led Music Bulb Smart Bulb
Key Specs
- Brand:QAWACHH
- Model Number: Led Music Bulb
- Model Name: Led Music Bulb
- Type: Smart Bulb
- Bulb Type: LED
- Number of Bulbs: 1
- Patterns: Smart Bulb
- Number of Functions: 1
- Color: White
- Wattage: 6 W
- Power Requirement: 12W
- Power Source: AC Adapter
- Supported OS: A2DP
- Supported Devices: Bluetooth
EMBox 7W Smart wifi LED Bulb â Smart phone app remote controlled
Key Specs
- Brand: EMBox
- Model Number:EMB-SB-S
- Model Name:7W Smart wifi LED Bulb â Smart phone app remote controlled - Compatible with Alexa Echo & Google Home-16 million colors - smart light
- Type:Smart Bulb
- Bulb Type:LED
- Number of Bulbs:1
- Patterns:8 different kinds of scene mode, Timing function, 16 Million Colors, LED Bulb for Home
- Number of Functions:8
- Color:Silver
- Wattage:7 W
- Power Requirement:AC 100-240V 50Hz
- Power Source:AC Adapter
- Supported OS:Android 4.1 and IOS 8.0 or above
- Supported Devices:iPhone, Android, Smart Home, Home Automation, Smart Lighting
Available on Flipkart
Svarochi COLOR AND DAYLIGHT B22 LED SMART LIGHT Smart Bulb
Key Specs
- Brand:svarochi
- Model Number:SVAROCHI0001
- Model Name:COLOR AND DAYLIGHT B22 LED SMART LIGHT
- Type:Smart Bulb
- Bulb Type:LED
- Number of Bulbs:1
- Patterns:POWERED
- Number of Functions:MANY
- Color:White
- Wattage:9 W
- Power Requirement:220-240
- Power Source:Battery Powered
- Supported OS:YES
- Supported Devices:OS, ANDROID
Available on Flipkart
Syska 7W Wi-Fi Enabled LED Smart Bulb
Key Specs
- Brand: Syska
- Model Number:SSK-SMW-7W
- Model Name:7W Wi-Fi Enabled LED
- Type:Smart Bulb
- Bulb Type:LED
- Number of Bulbs?:1
- Patterns:3 Million Colors
- Number of Functions:6
- Color:White
- Wattage:7 W
- Power Requirement:AC 220 V, 50 Hz
- Power Source:AC Adapter
- Supported OS:Android 4.3 and Above, iOS 6 and Above
- Supported Devices:iOS Smart Phones, Android Smart Phones
Available on Flipkart
TrendingObjects 7W Smart Wifi LED Bulb Control By Smart Phone Dimmer Switch
Key Specs
- WiFi Enabled
- Voice Control
- Easy to use
- B22 Screw
- Silver Colour Body
- Control by mobile App
- Alexa Echo Support
- Google Home Support
- 16 Milion Colours
- 8 Modes
- Custom mood and scene
- Timing Functionality
- Group Control
- 24X7 support
- 1 Year Warranty
Available on Flipkart
IFITech Bulb with Bluetooth Speaker, RGB+White Color/ APP Control (Android or IOS)- Smart Bulb
Key Specs
- Multicolored Colorful changing: Small smart LED bulb, over 16 million supported colours plus warm and cool white. You can chose your special colour what you like to brightness of your rhythm of the world
- Smartphone Controlled: You can scan the product of the QR code or by searching for a software named "Smart Bulb". The app software support all of the Android, iPhone. The broad compatibility allows to combine music and control from your Bluetooth device by your choice.
- Music Sync Via Bluetooth: Built-in Bluetooth speaker, connect to your Bluetooth devices easily, enjoy music anywhere; 3W speaker delivers precise highs and crisp clear sounds with deep bass. Play music from any source such as YouTube, Pandora, Spotify etc.
- Sleep Assistant: Setting the time to turn on the Music and LED bulb automatically, just need connect BT. Wake up to your favourite music and colour or come home with lights already switched on.
- Simple to install: Just plug the bulb to holder, power it on, download the free app. Then connect to your Bluetooth devices. Shake to control: Play/Pause,Next song,Close/Open light, Random colour
Available on Flipkart