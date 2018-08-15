10 smart bulbs you can buy online under Rs. 2,000

Smart bulbs are more than your ordinary LED bulbs. Instead of just sitting in a socket and lighting up your room, the smart bulbs can do much more. These bulbs are called smart for a reason. Well, the smart bulbs can be controlled via a smartphone app or a hub.

The smart bulbs can be controlled to go dim without have to install dimmer switches using your smartphone. Moreover, you can control the lighting from anywhere using the scheduling feature. It can be a great security option when you are away on a vacation. There are advanced features that can play music, which is possible with inbuilt speakers.

Today, we have curated a list of affordable smart bulbs that are priced under Rs. 2,000. You can upgrade to any of these smart bulbs instead of buying a normal LED bulb yet another time.

Pvs brothers 5800 Rechargeable Lantern with USB Mobile Charger with Smart Bulb Table Lamp LED Rechargeable And Solar Power Camping Lantern Light ,6 LED Solar Camping Tent Lamp Rechargeable lantern Solar Rechargeable.USB portable Folding tent lamp emergency lights Utilized the power of the sun, Solar Camping Lantern Lamp provides unique night time lighting. Suitable for border lighting or on your next camping trip, the Solar Camping Lantern Lamp is a versatile and environmentally friendly way to light up your evenings! Feature: Unique Stretch switch, pull up is switch-on, Press down is switch-off, easy to use With two flexible handle for easy to hang and carry Capable of standing up securely on a flat surface to serve as a candle Super bright 6-LED Charging. Available on Flipkart SAFETYNET BMW Smart Bulb Key Specs

Brand: SAFETYNET

Model Number: SF-3355

Model Name: BMW

Type: Smart Bulb

Bulb Type:LED

Number of Bulbs:1

Patterns

IRIS

Number of Functions:1

Color:Black

Wattage:3.7 W

Power Requirement:3.7

Power Source:AC Adapter

Supported OS:ANDROID/WINDOW

Supported Devices:ALL DEVICES Available on Flipkart QAWACHH Led Music Bulb Smart Bulb Key Specs

Brand:QAWACHH

Model Number: Led Music Bulb

Model Name: Led Music Bulb

Type: Smart Bulb

Bulb Type: LED

Number of Bulbs: 1

Patterns: Smart Bulb

Number of Functions: 1

Color: White

Wattage: 6 W

Power Requirement: 12W

Power Source: AC Adapter

Supported OS: A2DP

Supported Devices: Bluetooth Available on Flipkart EMBox 7W Smart wifi LED Bulb â Smart phone app remote controlled Key Specs

Brand: EMBox

Model Number:EMB-SB-S

Model Name:7W Smart wifi LED Bulb â Smart phone app remote controlled - Compatible with Alexa Echo & Google Home-16 million colors - smart light

Type:Smart Bulb

Bulb Type:LED

Number of Bulbs:1

Patterns:8 different kinds of scene mode, Timing function, 16 Million Colors, LED Bulb for Home

Number of Functions:8

Color:Silver

Wattage:7 W

Power Requirement:AC 100-240V 50Hz

Power Source:AC Adapter

Supported OS:Android 4.1 and IOS 8.0 or above

Supported Devices:iPhone, Android, Smart Home, Home Automation, Smart Lighting Available on Flipkart Svarochi COLOR AND DAYLIGHT B22 LED SMART LIGHT Smart Bulb Key Specs

Brand:svarochi

Model Number:SVAROCHI0001

Model Name:COLOR AND DAYLIGHT B22 LED SMART LIGHT

Type:Smart Bulb

Bulb Type:LED

Number of Bulbs:1

Patterns:POWERED

Number of Functions:MANY

Color:White

Wattage:9 W

Power Requirement:220-240

Power Source:Battery Powered

Supported OS:YES

Supported Devices:OS, ANDROID Available on Flipkart Syska 7W Wi-Fi Enabled LED Smart Bulb Key Specs

Brand: Syska

Model Number:SSK-SMW-7W

Model Name:7W Wi-Fi Enabled LED

Type:Smart Bulb

Bulb Type:LED

Number of Bulbs?:1

Patterns:3 Million Colors

Number of Functions:6

Color:White

Wattage:7 W

Power Requirement:AC 220 V, 50 Hz

Power Source:AC Adapter

Supported OS:Android 4.3 and Above, iOS 6 and Above

Supported Devices:iOS Smart Phones, Android Smart Phones Available on Flipkart TrendingObjects 7W Smart Wifi LED Bulb Control By Smart Phone Dimmer Switch Key Specs

WiFi Enabled

Voice Control

Easy to use

B22 Screw

Silver Colour Body

Control by mobile App

Alexa Echo Support

Google Home Support

16 Milion Colours

8 Modes

Custom mood and scene

Timing Functionality

Group Control

24X7 support

1 Year Warranty Available on Flipkart IFITech Bulb with Bluetooth Speaker, RGB+White Color/ APP Control (Android or IOS)- Smart Bulb Key Specs

Multicolored Colorful changing: Small smart LED bulb, over 16 million supported colours plus warm and cool white. You can chose your special colour what you like to brightness of your rhythm of the world

Smartphone Controlled: You can scan the product of the QR code or by searching for a software named "Smart Bulb". The app software support all of the Android, iPhone. The broad compatibility allows to combine music and control from your Bluetooth device by your choice.

Music Sync Via Bluetooth: Built-in Bluetooth speaker, connect to your Bluetooth devices easily, enjoy music anywhere; 3W speaker delivers precise highs and crisp clear sounds with deep bass. Play music from any source such as YouTube, Pandora, Spotify etc.

Sleep Assistant: Setting the time to turn on the Music and LED bulb automatically, just need connect BT. Wake up to your favourite music and colour or come home with lights already switched on.

Simple to install: Just plug the bulb to holder, power it on, download the free app. Then connect to your Bluetooth devices. Shake to control: Play/Pause,Next song,Close/Open light, Random colour Available on Flipkart