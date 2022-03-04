ENGLISH

    Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: Discount Offers On Earbuds, Speakers, Headphones, And More

    By
    |

    Flipkart has announced a new discount sale called the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale. During this sale, the online retailer is providing enticing discounts and offers on a slew of electronics products including earbuds, headphones, speakers, and more. Also, you can get attractive discounts on a slew of smartphones and smart TVs from other brands.

     
    Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: Discounts On Mobile Accessories

    The Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale will be hosted for three days, which is from March 4 to March 6. If you are using Paytm to pay for the purchase, then you can get a flat instant cashback of Rs. 50 during this sale. Check out the offers you can get during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale.

    Wireless Earbuds From Rs. 799

    Wireless earbuds earbuds are a rage right now and many people want to use these earbuds that offer immense convenience. If you want to buy these wireless earbuds, then you can get the same starting from Rs. 799.

    Designer Mobile Covers From Rs. 149

    The Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale is also offering a discount on designer mobile covers. We all know how important mobile covers are as it protects our smartphones from damage when we accidentally drop them. The Flipkart sale is offering mobile covers from just Rs. 149.

    Tripods From Rs. 199
     

    Tripods are useful accessories and these let videographers shoot videos with stability. You can purchase the tripods at a discounted price of Rs. 199 during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale.

    Cables And Chargers From Rs. 149

    Flipkart has listed a slew of charging cables and chargers meant for smartphone users. Right now, during the mobile accessories sale, the online retailer sells these at attractive pricing starting from just Rs. 149.

    Memory Cards From Rs. 299

    Memory storage units are an important accessory with diverse use. The Flipkart Sale is offering these products starting from Rs. 299. You can check out memory cards on discounts from brands like SanDisk, Strontium, and more.

    Mouse And Keyboards From Rs. 149

    Let's not forget the mouse and keyboards while talking about computer accessories. The Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale is offering mice and keyboards from as low as Rs. 149. One can get several brands here at a discounted price.

    Bluetooth Speakers From Rs. 799

    The Bluetooth speakers can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 799 from Flipkart during the ongoing sale. Also, there will be partner discounts for buyers.

    Up To 70% Off On Bluetooth Headphones

    The trend of using in-ear headphones is now over and Bluetooth headphones have taken over these accessories. You can purchase these headphones for a discount of up to 70% via Flipkart.

