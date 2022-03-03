ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale: Up To 50% Off On Best Smart TVs

    By
    |

    Amazon is back with yet another shopping spree for the year 2022. This time around, the company is offering up to 50 percent discounts on some of the best smart TVs available in India. You can now buy smart televisions from brands like Sony, OnePlus, Samsung, and LG with up to 50 percent discount.

     
    Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale: Up To 50% Off On Best Smart TVs

    We have curated some of the best deals available on the Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale, which offers maximum discounts. These products are also powered by the latest chipsets and offer features like a 4K display, premium audio experience, and more. Check out some of the best deals available on Amazon during the Home Shopping Spree Sale 2022.

    Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X80AJ (Black)

    Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X80AJ (Black)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,09,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 77,990 ; You Save: Rs. 31,910.00 (29% Off)

    Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X80AJ (Black) is available at 29% discount during Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 77,990 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50|L50M6-RA (Black)
     

    Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50|L50M6-RA (Black)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 44,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 35,999 ; You Save: Rs. 9,000 (20% Off)

    Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50|L50M6-RA (Black) is available at 20% discount during Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 35,999 onwards during the sale.

    OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD LED Smart Android TV 43Y1 (Black)

    OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD LED Smart Android TV 43Y1 (Black)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 29,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 25,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (13% Off)

    OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD LED Smart Android TV 43Y1 (Black) is available at 13% discount during Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 25,999 onwards during the sale.

    Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV 55U6G

    Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV 55U6G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 79,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 61,399 ; You Save: Rs. 18,591 (23% Off)

    Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV 55U6G is available at 23% discount during Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 61,399 onwards during the sale.

    Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X80AJ (Black)

    Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X80AJ (Black)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,79,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 99,990 ; You Save: Rs. 79,910.00 (44% Off)

    Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X80AJ (Black) is available at 44% discount during Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 99,990 onwards during the sale.

    TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart QLED TV 55C715

    TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart QLED TV 55C715

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 51,990 ; You Save: Rs. 78,000.00 (60% Off)

    TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart QLED TV 55C715 is available at 60% discount during Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 51,990 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Pro Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55AUE70AKLXL

    Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Pro Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55AUE70AKLXL

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 76,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 53,990 ; You Save: Rs. 22,910 (30% Off)

    Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Pro Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55AUE70AKLXL is available at 30% discount during Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 53,990 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X55|L55M6-RA

    Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X55|L55M6-RA

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 54,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 42,999 ; You Save: Rs. 12,000 (22% Off)

    Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X55|L55M6-RA is available at 22% discount during Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 42,999 onwards during the sale.

    OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 50U1S

    OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 50U1S

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 49,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 42,999 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (14% Off)

    OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 50U1S is available at 14% discount during Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 42,999 onwards during the sale.

    Amazon Basics 127cm (50 inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV AB50U20PS

    Amazon Basics 127cm (50 inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV AB50U20PS

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 56,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; You Save: Rs. 23,001 (41% Off)

    Amazon Basics 127cm (50 inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV AB50U20PS is available at 41% discount during Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE60AKLXL

    Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE60AKLXL

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 52,900 ; Deal Price: Rs. 36,990 ; You Save: Rs. 15,910 (30% Off)

    Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE60AKLXL is available at 30% discount during Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale. You can get this smart tv for Rs. 36,990 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, March 4, 2022, 5:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X