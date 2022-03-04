Just In
Flipkart Irresistible Infinix Days Sale: Discount Offers On Infinix Smartphones
Flipkart has announced the Irresistible Infinix Days Sale from March 3 to March 7. During this sale, you can get attractive discounts and offers such as freebies, exchange offers and bank discounts. If you were waiting to purchase Infinix smartphones, then this sale will let you avail discounts on the same.
Notably, during the Flipkart Irresistible Infinix Days Sale, you can purchase devices such as Infinix Note 11s, Infinix Note 11, Infinix Zero 5G and other smartphones at a considerable discount. Check out the offers you can get from here.
Infinix Note 11s (Mithril Grey, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (23% off)
Infinix Note 11s is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Irresistible Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Note 11 (Glacier Green, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (17% off)
Infinix Note 11 is available at 17% discount during Flipkart Irresistible Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Zero 5G (Cosmic Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (20% off)
Infinix Zero 5G is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Irresistible Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Hot 11S (Polar Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 13,999 (28% off)
Infinix Hot 11S is available at 28% discount during Flipkart Irresistible Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Smart 5A (Quetzal Cyan, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,199 ; MRP: Rs. 7,999 (10% off)
Infinix Smart 5A is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Irresistible Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,199 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Smart 5 (7 Purple, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 8,999 (16% off)
Infinix Smart 5 is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Irresistible Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Hot 10 Play (Aegean Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,499 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999 (13% off)
Infinix Hot 10 Play is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Irresistible Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
Infinix Note 10 Pro (95° Black, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (15% off)
Infinix Note 10 Pro is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Irresistible Infinix Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
