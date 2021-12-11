Just In
Flipkart Discount Offers On ZEBRONICS Speakers Under Rs. 1,000
Zebronics is a popular brand when it comes to audio accessories. The company has launched several audio devices like earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth neckband earphones, soundbars, speakers, and more. If you're looking for a new speaker for your home, Zebronics is a good choice. Plus, the Flipkart Discount Offers On ZEBRONICS Speakers under Rs. 1,000 gives you good gadgets with a discount.
Going into the details, the ZEBRONICS ZEB-WARRIOR 10 W Laptop/Desktop Speaker Rs. 699 is a good choice to get at the Flipkart Discount Offers On ZEBRONICS Speakers. Here, Flipkart is offering a 30 percent discount, bringing down the price to just Rs. 999. One can also check out the ZEBRONICS Zeb - Fame 5-watt Laptop/Desktop Speaker that gets a 43 percent discount.
Similarly, the Flipkart Discount Offers On ZEBRONICS Speakers is offering the ZEBRONICS WARRIOR II 2.0 CHANNE with a 46 percent discount. The sale is also providing the ZEBRONICS ZEB-PLUTO 5 W Laptop/Desktop Speaker with a 19 percent price cut, bringing down the price of it to just Rs. 508. Lastly, the ZEBRONICS ZEB-FAME 5 W Laptop/Desktop Speaker is also worth checking out.
ZEBRONICS ZEB-WARRIOR 10 W Laptop/Desktop Speaker
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 699 ; MRP: Rs. 999 (30% off)
ZEBRONICS ZEB-WARRIOR 10 W is available at 30% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this speaker for Rs. 699 onwards during the sale.
ZEBRONICS Zeb - Fame 5 watt Laptop/Desktop Speaker
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 450 ; MRP: Rs. 799 (43% off)
ZEBRONICS Zeb - Fame 5 watt Laptop/Desktop Speaker is available at 43% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this speaker for Rs. 699 onwards during the sale.
ZEBRONICS WARRIOR II 2.0
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 749 ; MRP: Rs. 1,399 (46% off)
ZEBRONICS WARRIOR II 2.0 CHANNE Speaker is available at 46% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this speaker for Rs. 749 onwards during the sale.
ZEBRONICS ZEB-PLUTO 5 W Laptop/Desktop Speaker
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 410 ; MRP: Rs. 508 (19% off)
ZEBRONICS ZEB-PLUTO 5 W Laptop/Desktop Speaker is available at 19% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this speaker for Rs. 410 onwards during the sale.
ZEBRONICS ZEB-FAME 5 W Laptop/Desktop Speaker
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 579 ; MRP: Rs. 799 (27% off)
ZEBRONICS ZEB-FAME 5 W Laptop/Desktop Speaker is available at 27% discount during Flipkart sale. You can get this speaker for Rs. 579 onwards during the sale.
