Apple AirPods Pro With Noise Cancellation Could Be Expensive

Apple is highly rumored to be working on a new pair of premium AirPods. It is believed that this pair of AirPods will be an upgrade over the previous generation model. Going by the recent leaks, it is likely that the new AirPods could be launched anytime soon.

As per a report by China Economic Daily, Apple's third-generation AirPods is slated to be unveiled later this month. It is likely to go on sale right in time for the holiday season. The report notes that North America and Europe alone though the next-generation AirPods is expected to be made available globally.

Apple AirPods Details

For now, reports have referred the upcoming hearables as AirPods 3 but this report claims that the accessory might arrive with the moniker AirPods Pro. It will help convey additional features clearly to the users and make the expected price tag justifiable.

When it comes to pricing, the report touts that the Apple AirPods Pro could be priced around $260. Notably, this cost is $100 more than the price of the existing AirPods without the wireless charging case. The additional cost of the third-generation model is believed to be due to the new design hinted by concept renders.

The Apple AirPods Pro is expected to feature multiple listening modes. There will be a new noise cancellation feature by default that can be adjusted based on the settings of each mode. The upcoming AirPods is likely to be water resistant, feature an extended Bluetooth range and an improved audio chip.

What To Expect

While it is believed that Apple will launch the Airpods Pro on October 30, but the company is yet to send an official invite for the same. Reportedly, Apple is prepping to launch an updated iPad Pro lineup with triple cameras at the rear similar to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. the next-generation models are said to be unveiled with a similar design as its predecessor except for some minor internal upgrades.

