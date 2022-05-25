Apple Watch Pride Edition Bands Launched Along With Nike Sports Loop: Features, Price News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple Watch has a new addition to its bands. The brand has released two new Pride Edition Bands for the Apple Watch. These are the Pride Edition Sport Loop and the Nike Sport Loop, which arrived just in time to celebrate the Pride month in June. The new launch also includes Watch Faces which supports the Pride and equality movement.

Apple Watch Pride Edition Bands Launched

Apple has been a huge supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and the latest launch highlights the brand's support. Here, the new Pride Edition Sport Loop includes the 'Pride' words on the band. Apple says this has been part of the 'Shot on iPhone' campaign on Instagram.

As mentioned earlier, the launch brings two new bands to Apple Watches. This includes the Pride Edition Sport Loop and the Nike Sport Loop. Apple states that the bands are designed to make them comfortable, durable, and adjustable. They bring a new technique that has removed several double-layer nylon-woven textile loops.

With this, the creators have embedded the 'Pride' word, which is in the same font as the 'hello' greeting on the first Macintosh in 1984. As seen in the images, the Apple Watch Pride Edition Bands feature rainbow colors mixed to form the Pride colors.

Apple Watch Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop

The new launch includes the Nike Be True and the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop, which also features the Pride colors. The launch also includes several Watch Faces, which are available on Apple Watch Series 4 and above, running watchOS 8.6 and later. It's also available on iPhone 6s and later, running iOS 15.5.

Sticking to the Pride theme, the new Apple Watch faces include LGBTQ+'s movement, strength, unity, and other such themes. Here, when the Watch is risen to awake, the colorful threads also move, highlighting the unique edition.

To note, both the Pride Edition Sport Loop and the Nike Sport Loop bands are priced at Rs. 3,900. Buyers can get them at the Apple Store app and the Apple official website starting tomorrow, May 26. Plus, the Apple Watch Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop band will be available on the Nike official website. The bands are compatible with all Apple Watch models.

