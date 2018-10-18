Belkin brings EasyAlign with ScreenForce tempered glass screen protection

Belkin has announced the launch of its ScreenForce Tempered Glass screen protector. The company has launched EasyAlign Trays with the ScreenForce Tempered Glass Screen Protection. The new accessory is specifically made for iPhone X, XS, and XS Max. The new solution is priced at Rs 2,999.

The Easy Align tray offers a self-installation process for an even application. The tray keeps the device in place during application and aligns the protector with your screen's edges with ultimate precision. The tray makes sure that users end up with an air bubble.

"To be able to provide our customers with the ultimate safety tool for their phone screens while constantly stepping up our innovation game has been an exciting challenge. Not only do we focus on quality at Belkin, but also constantly look at how we can elevate and improve the customer experience. Belkin's EasyAlign is our latest product to empower consumers to take phone protection into their own hands." " says Kartik Bakshi, Belkin's National Account Manager for India.

Key Highlights:

· Chemically engineered Japanese tempered glass

· Highest level of scratch resistance available

· Easy Align tray for simple, precise, bubble-free application

· Case compatible with all-around protection

· 2 year Warranty for easy, hassle-free replacements

Previously, the company launched BOOST CHARGE with Mfi which is Apple certified Lightning input. The power bank is the first to use an MFi certified Lightning input.

It comes with two output via two USB-A ports and an LED indicator to check the battery level along with a power button on top. It comes in black and white color options with a two-tone satin and glossy design.

Previously, the company launched the 3.5 mm Audio + Charge RockStar adapter for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus. It plugs into the Lightning connector, providing a way for users to simultaneously charge their iPhone and listen to music using 3.5 mm headphone jack devices. This adapter also allows for data syncing through the Lightning connector as well as microphone and remote control on the headphone jack.