Exclusive: Tecno To Launch Neckband, Fitness band, And Fast Chargers In H2 2021 News oi-Priyanka Dua

In order to tap the growing demand for accessories, more and more smartphone makers are launching products in the same segment. Similarly, Tecno, a premium smartphone brand from Transsion Holdings, is also planning to increase its presence in the accessories segment soon. The company's CEO Arijeet Talapatra informed Gizbot during an interaction about the upcoming products.

He said that the company has already launched a new line of TWS this year and is now planning to add more accessories in the second half of this year."We are currently developing some exciting new accessories products to cater to the country's market demand in H2 2021, so stay tuned to hear from us on that very soon," Arijeet said.

He did not share the exact details of the upcoming products, but sources close to the development exclusively told GizBot that Tecno is planning to launch a neckband, fitness band, and fast charger in the second half of this year.

Tecno Upcoming Smartphones In India

Apart from bringing new accessories to the country, Tecno is planning to expand its smartphone offerings.

Shedding light on the upcoming products, Talapatra said that the company has already launched four smartphones in the first half of this year, but now, products will come from Camon and Pova series. "This year, we want to establish our product portfolio in the above 10K category as well," he added.

For the unaware, the company is planning to launch a new smartphone called the Phantom X. The upcoming smartphone is expected to have an OLED display panel, MediaTek Helio G95, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of built-in storage. Besides, the upcoming device is likely to come with Android 11 OS.

On launching the 5G smartphone, Arijeet replied that the company is monitoring the situation and will enter the same segment when the time is right for the Indian market. This seems that the smartphone company is waiting for the 5G spectrum auction as the Department is likely to add more bands.

Initiatives During The Second Wave Of COVID-19

Furthermore, he shared that the company has introduced doorstep delivery so that buyers can access smartphones. Additionally, Tecno has extended the warranty period on smartphones.

Itel, Infinix, and TECNO have managed to capture a 7 percent share in the Q1 of this calendar year as per the Counterpoint report. Additionally, the report added that the Tecno crossed 10 million marks in the country, which is why we expect that the new category might increase its share in the industry.

Best Mobiles in India