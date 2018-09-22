ENGLISH

Google’s Pixel Stand Wireless Charger can turn Pixel 3 into Smart Display

The Pixel stand could display notifications, play music, display notifications and even ring the alarm.

    Google is all set to introduce the new Pixel line-up including Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on October 9 in New York. The tech giant has already sent out media invites for the event. Both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have been a victim of numerous leaks and rumors ahead of the launch which has given us a fair idea about what the upcoming flagship devices might offer in terms of features and specs. Now, a new leak is making rounds over the web suggesting an accessory which Google might launch along with the Pixel 3 Duo.

    Google Pixel Stand Wireless Charger turns Pixel 3 into Smart Display

    The leaked accessory which is expected to launch along with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL is the Pixel Stand charging dock. We earlier came across the reports that Google is working on a wireless Pixel stand, and now, 9t05Google has spotted the Pixel stand charging dock in an animation which was spotted from within the code of a Google app.

    The animation shows a Pixel 3 resting in portrait mode on the Pixel Stand. It further shows that when the device is on the Stand Mode, the smartphone can also show a slideshow of images and further allows the users to interact with their device.

    The report further sheds some light on the other features and functionalities of the Pixel Stand. For instance, the Pixel stand could display notifications, play music, display notifications and even ring the alarm. The Pixel Stand comes with all the necessary features which can turn the stand into a smart display when it is docked. It is expected that the Pixel Stand will be able to perform the actions which the Google smart display can perform.

    An earlier leaked screenshot of a nee Google Assistant UI suggested that the smart display will show larger buttons and shortcuts that will be easily accessible and will be used for making calls, playing music, set an alarm or timer and set reminders and more. As of now, this is all the information we have on the Pixel Stand dock charging, we will further keep you posted on the same; so stay tuned with us.

    google pixel pixel 3 news accessories
    Saturday, September 22, 2018, 15:45 [IST]
