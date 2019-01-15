Huami Amazfit Verge with 1.3-inch circular OLED display officially launched for Rs 11,999

Huami is known for affordable yet premium smart-watches. And now, the company has launched a new smart-watch in India, the Amazfit Verge, which is the latest smart-watch from the company with an interesting take on design.

Amazfit Verge price and availability

The Huami Amazfit Verge will be available in (in Sky Grey, Twilight Blue, and Moonlight White) India from the 15th of January, exclusively on Amazon for Rs 11,990. Here are the complete details on the latest smart-watch from Huami.

Amazfit Verge features and specifications

The Amazfit Verge has a 1.3-inch circular OLED display with a resolution of 360 x 360px, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. An unknown dual-core processor powers the smart-watch with 1.2 GHz clock speed, coupled with 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB of internal storage based on eMMC technology.

The watch offers custom Amazfit OS, based on Android, and the device can be paired with Android smartphones running on Android 4.4 or above and iOS 9.0 or newer iOS OS.

The Amazfit Verge is a smart-watch and a fitness band, which supports accurate excessive tracking for running, walking, cycling, elliptical, climbing, skiing, and more. The smart-watch also has a dedicated heart rate monitor, which can measure real-time heartbeats. The Amazfit Verge has an array of sensors, including Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, air pressure sensor, wearing detection sensor.

With respect to connectivity, the Amazfit Verge supports Bluetooth 4.0 LE, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g, and real-time GPS navigation using GPS+GLONASS. The watch has a 390 mAh Li-ion non-user replaceable battery, which can last up to 5 days on a single charge.

Mark Mau, Senior Overseas Sales Director, Huami, said

At Huami, it is our endeavor to provide our customers with the best of both, fashion and technology. For the launch of Amazfit Verge in India, we have amplified the technological features on the wrist while maintaining our aesthetically fashioned designs. With wellness being such a strong part of an individual’s daily life, we know that our fans will fall in love with Amazfit Verge. India is a growing and promising market for smart wearables and this year we will be investing heavily in the region to achieve robust growth.