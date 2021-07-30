Mi HyperSonic: A 20,000mAh PowerBank With 50W Fast-Charging At Rs. 3,499 News oi-Rohit Arora

Xiaomi has announced a 20,000mAh power bank with fast-charging tech. Launched under the Mi portfolio, the Mi HyperSonic power bank is touted to be the most powerful and feature-rich power bank from the house of Mi. The power bank promises 50W fast-charging speeds and comes equipped with triple ports, enabling users to charge multiple products at the same time.

Going by the product pictures, the Mi HyperSonic looks quite premium and seems to have a matte finish coating. It measures 157.3 x 73.5 x 27.5mm and has a triple-port design that includes- the USB-C + Dual USB-A ports. The USB Type-A ports offer 15W output in dual connection mode and can deliver up to 22.5W fast charging in the single connection mode. In addition to fast-charge compatible smartphones at 50W, the new power bank is also capable of fast charging a laptop at 45W (PD 3.0).

Xiaomi claims that the 50W power bank can power up a typical 4500mAh smartphone battery in just ~1 hour 5mins of time. The heavy-duty power bank itself supports 45W charging and comes with a USB-C charging port. Xiaomi mentions that the 20,000mAh battery reserve can be fully recharged in 3 hours 50 mins.

The Mi HyperSonic comes in a matte black design and is made from PC + ABS material. From the safety perspective, the power bank's 16-layer chip design offers short circuit protection, temperature protection, input over-voltage protection, electrostatic protection, battery over-current protection, over-discharge protection, etc.

Similar to some previously launched power banks, the Mi Hypersonic power bank also features a low power charging mode to allow safe charging of devices with low-power output such as Bluetooth headsets, fitness bands, smartwatches etc. The low power mode can be activated by simply double-tapping the power button.

If you are looking to buy a heavy-duty power bank with fast-charging capabilities, the Mi HyperSonic is worth considering. It can charge your smartphone, notebook, smart speakers and smart wearables. The Mi HyperSonic Power Bank 20,000mAh is available at a crowdfunding price of Rs. 3,499 on Mi.com starting today, i.e. 30 July 2021.

