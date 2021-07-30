ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mi HyperSonic: A 20,000mAh PowerBank With 50W Fast-Charging At Rs. 3,499

    By
    |

    Xiaomi has announced a 20,000mAh power bank with fast-charging tech. Launched under the Mi portfolio, the Mi HyperSonic power bank is touted to be the most powerful and feature-rich power bank from the house of Mi. The power bank promises 50W fast-charging speeds and comes equipped with triple ports, enabling users to charge multiple products at the same time.

     

    Mi HyperSonic: A 20,000mAh PowerBank With 50W Fast-Charging Speed

    Going by the product pictures, the Mi HyperSonic looks quite premium and seems to have a matte finish coating. It measures 157.3 x 73.5 x 27.5mm and has a triple-port design that includes- the USB-C + Dual USB-A ports. The USB Type-A ports offer 15W output in dual connection mode and can deliver up to 22.5W fast charging in the single connection mode. In addition to fast-charge compatible smartphones at 50W, the new power bank is also capable of fast charging a laptop at 45W (PD 3.0).

    Xiaomi claims that the 50W power bank can power up a typical 4500mAh smartphone battery in just ~1 hour 5mins of time. The heavy-duty power bank itself supports 45W charging and comes with a USB-C charging port. Xiaomi mentions that the 20,000mAh battery reserve can be fully recharged in 3 hours 50 mins.

    The Mi HyperSonic comes in a matte black design and is made from PC + ABS material. From the safety perspective, the power bank's 16-layer chip design offers short circuit protection, temperature protection, input over-voltage protection, electrostatic protection, battery over-current protection, over-discharge protection, etc.

    Similar to some previously launched power banks, the Mi Hypersonic power bank also features a low power charging mode to allow safe charging of devices with low-power output such as Bluetooth headsets, fitness bands, smartwatches etc. The low power mode can be activated by simply double-tapping the power button.

    If you are looking to buy a heavy-duty power bank with fast-charging capabilities, the Mi HyperSonic is worth considering. It can charge your smartphone, notebook, smart speakers and smart wearables. The Mi HyperSonic Power Bank 20,000mAh is available at a crowdfunding price of Rs. 3,499 on Mi.com starting today, i.e. 30 July 2021.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, July 30, 2021, 19:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 30, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X