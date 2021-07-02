Just In
Mi TV Webcam Review: A Must-Have Accessory In The Era Of Remote Working
The world has witnessed an incredible digital transformation in the last two years. The Covid-19 triggered pandemic taught us that most of the work in the IT sector, animation industry, writing, and various other fields can be done remotely without any major effect on the productivity. Some technology companies that opposed the distributed work model adopted the new 'Work From Home' culture and even witnessed positive growth during the crisis.
- Simple Plug & Play Setup
- Wide Compatibility
- Sturdy & Premium Design
- Physical Shutter For Privacy
- Lacks Dedicated Camera App
- Microphone Response Could Have Been Better
- Average Field Of View (71-Degrees)
Since the in-person interactions or group briefings are not very advisable at the moment, virtual meetings have become a daily routine for IT personnel, content creators, teachers, and anyone whose job profile can adapt to the remote working culture. And guess what the most important tech accessory is in this strange new remote working society- a Webcam.
These tiny cameras have become hugely popular in the pandemic struck the world. Whether you are working from home or in a remote location, a good webcam is vital for smooth and high-quality virtual meetings. Besides work-related meet-ups, webcams also come in handy to stay in touch with friends and family members. And if you are a content creator, a good quality webcam is of utmost importance.
That said, if you are looking for a new webcam for your PC or even for the big-screen TV you have in your living room, the Mi TV Webcam can be the answer, or maybe not. Let's find out in our review.
Mi TV Webcam Key Specifications
- Camera Sensor & Max Resolution- 2MP, 1080p @ 25fps
- Output format- MJPG, H.264, YUY2
- Microphone- Stereo Dual Mic, Far-field- 4m
- Field of View- 71-degree, Focus- Fixed Focus
- Base- Adjustable Magnetic Bracket
- Privacy Shutter- Yes
- Connection Type- Removable Type-C Cable
- Compatibility- Android TV 8 or above, Windows 7 or later, and Desktops
Mi TV Webcam Design & Build Quality
The Mi TV Webcam is easily one of the nicest looking webcams in its respective price bracket. It is a rectangular piece of sturdy metal with a dual-tone color finish. The clean lines and brushed metal finish makes the overall design quite premium. Xiaomi's logo sits on the physical shutter plate that slides over the camera sensor serving as an extra layer of security. Two microphones are placed on either side of the camera sensor. The backside of the camera has the Type-C port to power up the webcam.
Adjustable Magnetic Base
The webcam sticks to the metal surface on the TV/Computer with the help of an adjustable magnetic base. It maintained a good grip on the TV but couldn't sit tight on the Mi Notebook since the top plate of the notebook isn't entirely made out of metal. Keep a check on its placement if your notebook's top plate has a plastic build. Also, the Mi TV Webcam does not support tilt rotation, which is a slight bummer.
Mi TV Webcam Set-Up Process
The webcam can be set up in a jiffy. It comes with a 1.5m removable USB Type-C to Type-A cable that assures connectivity across all TVs, laptops, and desktops. Just place it on the top of your TV or PC monitor and connect it via the Type-C to Type-A cable. The cable is long enough to reach the TV's connectivity ports. As soon as you plug the cable in the notebook/PC, the machine recognizes the accessory and sets up the webcam.
In the case of Android TVs, you need to install the Google Duo app to get started with video calling. We can expect more apps to join the list since more and more OEMs are now coming up with webcams for big-screen Android TVs.
Mi TV Webcam Picture/Video & Audio Quality
We are largely impressed with the picture/video and audio quality of the webcam. The 2MP sensor records full HD videos at 25fps, which is decent for the price. The camera sensor gets the white balance right and the video footage is largely free of unwanted noise, provided that there's a decent light source in the room. The in-built 3D Image Noise Reduction algorithm isn't quite effective in suppressing unwanted noise in unfavorable light conditions.
The Mi TV Webcam offers a 71-degrees field of view, which is decent but a wider FOV would have served better for virtual gatherings and team meetings. We tested the webcam with both notebooks and some Android TVs and experienced good overall video quality.
As far as the audio is concerned, the callers on the other side were able to hear us clearly; provided that we were not sitting too far from the attached device. On paper, the dual far-field microphones capture clear audio up to four meters; however, you need to be at least three meters and less for an uninterrupted calling experience.
Supported Devices & Competition
The Mi TV Webcam supports a range of devices including all Mi TVs, Redmi TVs, Android TVs, Windows PC, and even MacOS machines. We tested it on Windows PC, notebooks, and Android TVs. You need to install the Google Duo app on Android TVs to make/receive video calls. It is worth mentioning that the webcam didn't work with the recently launched Mi QLED 75-inch since the smart TV couldn't run the Google Duo application. You should also check out the SriHome SH002 webcam on Amazon.in. Priced at Rs. 2,299, the webcam features a 4MP sensor and offers 110° Wide-Angle FOV. It is also compatible with Android TVs and comes equipped with a built-in stereo omnidirectional microphone.
And if you are precisely looking for a webcam for PC/desktop use, check out the Lenovo 300 FHD. It is priced at Rs. 2,650 and supports full stereo dual built-in mics, offer a wider- 95-degree FOV, 4X digital zoom, and has 360-degree rotation.
Verdict
Priced at Rs. 1,999, the Mi TV Webcam is worth considering if you are looking for a full HD (1080p) webcam for home and office use. The camera has a minimalist design and supports a range of devices including Mac OS machines. The microphone response could have been slightly better though. That said, you must check out the aforementioned options before making the purchase. The Mi TV Webcam is available across Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi Studio.
