OnePlus Buds Z2 To Launch On October 13 Alongside OnePlus 9RT; Retail Box Leaked Online News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 9RT smartphone on October 13 in China. The brand has also confirmed that it will be launching new TWS earbuds named the OnePlus Buds Z2 on the same day. However, the brand has not shared any features of the Buds Z2.

The upcoming earbuds will be the successor of the last year's OnePlus Buds Z and the design has already been leaked online. Now, the latest development has brought the retail box of the upcoming OnePlus Buds Z2.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Retail Box Leaked Online

The retail box of the Buds Z2 has been shared by tipster Evan Blass, which also confirms the earbuds will come in the Obsidian Black color option. Previously, the earbuds were leaked in a white color variant. Going by the retail packaging, the charging case will have a glossy finish on the outside and the OnePlus logo will be placed on top of the charging case.

The retail box also confirms the earbuds will support USB Type-C charging cable that will be included in the box. There will also be extra silicone ear tips and the retail box also confirms the charging case will pack a 520 mAh battery.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Expected Features

In terms of design, the OnePlus Buds Z2 will have a similar design as the predecessor OnePlus Buds Z. However, the ear tips are slightly angled compared to the Buds Z. Moreover, the OnePlus Buds Z2 is also expected to come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature that will reduce the noise by up to 40dB. The earbuds are also said to offer a total of 38 hours battery, while each earbud might offer seven hours of battery. Other features will include 11mm drivers, IP55 rating, touch control, and so on.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Expected Price

As of now, there are no details regarding the pricing of the OnePlus Buds Z2. However, the upcoming earbuds are said to come with an affordable price tag. As far as the India launch is concerned, the earbuds will also hit the Indian market after their Chinese debut.

