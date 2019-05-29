ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Launches Mi Business Casual Backpack In India

    Xiaomi launched a new Mi Business Casual Backpack with waterproof coating, Anti-theft compartment and rear trolley harness and more.

    By
    |

    Back in 2017 Chinese smartphone maker Xiomi launched its Mi Business Backpack in India. After that, the company introduced its Mi Casual Backpack, Mi City Backpack and Mi Travel Backpack. Now the company has launched a new Mi Business Casual Backpack, which is specially made for office goes. The company is slowly moving its products lineup to lifestyle also.

    Earlier the company came up with its Mi Shoes, last week Xiaomi launched its Mi Polarised Square and Pilot sunglasses in the country and now Backpack. The newly launched Mi Business Casual Backpack comes with waterproof coating, Anti-theft compartment and rear trolley harness.

    Apart from that, the backpack offering 21 litres capacity ample room for all your requirement which also includes your business laptops. It comes with an IPX4 Waterproof coating which makes it tough for all condition use. When it comes to comfort the bag offers an extra padded shoulder strap, padded mesh back and cushioned laptop support. These extra paddings increase the comfort of the backpack.

    The Mi Business Casual Backpack is made up of durable 600D polyester and the bag also offers Hidden anti-theft pocket, Elastic pocket for water bottles, along with a rear trolley harness to ensure your commute easier.

    Xiaomi Mi Business Casual Backpack comes in the combination of a black and gray color. If you are also interested in buying the newly launch backpack then you can grab it from mi.com for Rs 999. The company is also providing a warranty of 6 months on this product.

    You can also grab the Mi sunglasses from company's official website mi.com. You can grab the Mi Polarized Square for Rs 899, and the Mi Polarized Pilot is up for sale at Rs 1,099. Meanwhile, the Redmi K20 also arrived in China with the triple rear camera setup, 8GB RAM and the most amazing pop-up front camera.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 18:09 [IST]
