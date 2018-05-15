Xiomi Mi Band 2, Mi Car Charger and the Mi Router 3C on hefty discount

Xiaomi has announced some new price cut on its three products. The discounts are available for a limited period of time. So don't waste the time and grab the deal. The validity of the discount will last until May 16 or till the stock last.

The devices which are up for discounted sales are Mi Band 2, Mi Car Charger and the Mi Router 3C. All the three devices have received a temporary price cut. The discount is available on Mi's official website and also on Flipkart and Amazon India. The Mi Band 2 and the Mi Router 3C are available from both Amazon and Flipkart, on the other side the Mi Car charger is limited to mi.com and Amazon.

Earlier, the company had announced a permanent price cut on some of its accessories, which includes the Mi Band 2 strap, Mi Car Charger and the Mi Powerbank 2 to benefit the customers with Goods and Services Tax.

Mi Band 2 packs in several improvements over its predecessor Mi Band and comes with a 0.42-inch OLED screen and a heart rate sensor. Mi Band 2 fitness tracker's OLED display shows time, steps taken, heart rate count and more. It comes with a PPG (photoplethysmography) sensor as a heart rate monitor.

The device is backed by a 70mAh battery and the company has claimed that it provides up to 20 days of standby time. Talking about the compatibility, Xiaomi Mi Band 2 is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 and above as well as iOS 7.0 and above.

Xiaomi Mi Router 3C has 64MB of RAM and will offer wireless speeds of up to 300Mbps. It can connect up to 64 devices including 20 computing devices and 44 IoT devices. It supports the 802.11n Wi-Fi protocol at 2.4GHz.

Additionally, the router features two LAN ports and 1 WAN port, apart from a three-colour LED indicator. As for the dimensions, the router measures 195x107x25.3mm, with the antennas extend up to 178.90mm. It weighs 241 grams.

Here are the prices for the three accessories:

Xiaomi Mi Band 2 - Rs. 1,599 - Available @ Flipkart and Amazon

Xiaomi Mi Car Charger - Rs. 499 - Available @ Amazon

Xiaomi Mi Router 3C - Rs. 949 - Available @ Flipkart and Amazon

