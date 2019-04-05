Blaupunkt BT-100 Black Bluetooth speaker review: Great audio at Rs. 2,999

Design

Blaupunkt BT-100 Black features a decent rectangle shaped design. The packaging was also decent with a user manual and a MicroUSB charging cable and 3.5mm AUX cable inside the box. At the front, the speaker has a mesh-like fabric finish and the rest of the build comes with rubber finish which makes it splash-proof design.

On the top, the BT-100 Black comes with functional keys which will help you while using it. You can simply play and pause any track and also skip the track with the help of forward and rewind buttons. Apart from that it also sports the volume rocker key to control the volume of the speaker.

On the portability part, you can put the speaker in your bag pack and carry it on the go. But it is not that portable to get fit in your pocket. The dimensions of the BT-100 is 215x115x75m and it weighs around 609 grams.

At the rear panel, you have a section which is covered with a rubberized shutter to make sure water of dust won't affect the ports. Undercover the speaker has an on and off toggle switch, micro USB port, a 3.5mm output port, and a microSD port.

Pairing is instant

Like another Bluetooth speaker, the Blaupunkt BT-100 Black can also be paired with any smartphone without any difficulty. It accompanies Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity. In order to connect the device with your smartphone, you need to turn on the Bluetooth on your smartphone and long press the play-pause button on the speaker to make it available for pairing. Now you can see the Bluetooth device on your smartphone just connect it and you are all set to go.

Do note that it comes with a Bluetooth transmission distance of 10 meters and a frequency response of 65Hz-18KHz.

Performance

With regards to the sound execution, this speaker from Blaupunkt completes a decent job. It renders a reasonable and loud output which can make your house part more interesting with part songs. During my use, I have noticed that the speakers have an option of controlling the volume from smartphone and from the speaker itself separately. I have almost used the device more than 2 weeks on a daily basis and I must say that the bass and the sound quality is really very impressive in this price range.

When it comes to audio clarity and quality I must say my experience with the Bluetooth speaker was really good and the volume was clear and high also. I haven't noticed any distortion in the sound quality even at the full volume.

The Blaupunkt BT-100 Black comes with two 4Ohm 50mm speaker drivers with a speaker output of 12W. Considering the price of the Bluetooth speaker I'm very much impressed with the performance of the devices, and if you are looking something this same price segment then you can keep Blaupunkt BT-100 Black in the top 5 priority list.

Verdict

Blaupunkt BT-100 comes with a price point of Rs 2,999 which is affordable pricing when it comes to brands like JBL, Bose, Sony, and more. No doubt the company has really worked hard to put all the best features in the Bluetooth device. During the review process, I have tested the device in almost all the conditions like office, house party and even in an open area to understand its reach.

Altogether, the performance and battery life of the device is very impressive and it will be a good suggestion to those users who prefer high volume with clarity. It's s good buy in terms of quality performance and functionality.