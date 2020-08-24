Just In
HyperX Pulsefire Raid Mouse Review: For Hardcore Gamers
HyperX recently launched the Pulsefire Raid mouse along with the Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Gaming Keyboard in India. The latest offerings from the brand are inclined towards the ever-growing gaming community with features like sharp design and RGB lighting.
- 11 Programmable Buttons
- Ergonomic Design
- Braided Cable
- Cannot Add Weight
I have been using the HyperX Pulsefire Raid for the last two weeks. With the asking price of Rs. 5,190, the Pulsefire Raid competes against the likes of the Logitech G502 Hero. How does the HyperX Pulsefire Raid perform in the real world? Here is what we think.
HyperX Pulsefire Raid Specifications
- 11 Programmable Buttons
- Pixart 3389 Sensor
- Custom RGB Lighting
- Flexible Braided Cable
- 20M Clicks Switch Reliability
- 1000 Hz (1 ms) Polling Rate
- 125g
- 1.8m Long Cable
- USB 2.0 Connectivity
HyperX Pulsefire Raid Design: Very Ergonomic
Just by the looks of it, one can say that it is a gaming mouse. Even with 11 programmable buttons and RGB lighting, it looks modest when compared to the Logitech G502 Hero.
The mouse is made using high-quality plastic with a matte finish and it is available in black color. The textured scroll wheel is a bonus point, which is helpful especially while playing games that involve a lot of shooting.
This mouse is designed for right-hand users. It fits well (at least for me) and doesn't cause any sort of finger fatigue. On top of that, the braided cable is also of high-quality and the mouse can last longer without any issue.
HyperX Pulsefire Raid Performance: At Par With The Competition
I replaced the Logitech G502 Hero with the HyperX Pulsefire Raid and I am not regretting my decision. Both models come with a 16K sensor and the Pulsefire Raid is based on the Pixart 3389 sensor with three pre-set DPIs (800 / 1600 / 3200).
It supports one-click DPI change and depending on the game, a user can either opt for a higher DPI for more responsiveness or a lower DPI count that offers a more stable user experience.
If you tend to shake your hand while gaming, then it is best to use this mouse at a lower DPI count. It also offers a ton of customization options, allowing users to tweak various aspects of the mouse using HyperX NGENUITY software on the Windows platform.
What's Missing On The HyperX Pulsefire Raid Gaming Mouse?
One feature that I missed on the HyperX Pulsefire Raid is the ability to add weight to get more control over the mouse's behavior. The Logitech G502 Hero comes with this feature and there is no option as such on the HyperX Pulsefire Raid.
I felt that the mouse is light in weight when compared to the G502 Hero and it would have definitely benefitted this mouse. Some may like a gaming mouse that's light in weight whereas the others (like me) want to have a mouse that is a little heavy for that extra grip while gaming.
HyperX Pulsefire Raid Verdict: High-Performance Light Weight Gaming Mouse
To sum it up, the HyperX Pulsefire Raid gets the basics right with a faster sensor offering up to 16000 DPI and the 11 programmable buttons will give this mouse an edge over the competition.
I also liked the fact that the design doesn't scream gaming and one can use this mouse for work-related tasks as well. If you are in the market, looking for a gaming mouse for around Rs. 5,000 then without a doubt the HyperX Pulsefire Raid is an excellent choice. However, if you are not a hardcore gamer, then you could also look for other options that are a lot cheaper and offer a similar feature set.
